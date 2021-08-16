How to Sleep Better: Neuropsychologist Shares Tips on Snoozing Back After Waking up at 3 Am

Close

Waking up so early, even before the alarm clock goes off, could be a little frustrating sometimes, especially to those who are sleep-deprived.

According to statistics from Sleep Foundation, 10%-30% of Americans suffer from chronic insomnia, while 30%-48% of older adults suffer from insomnia.

In an article in Ladders News, New York City-based neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez answered why there are people who wake up as early as 3 a.m. and shared some tips on how they can go back to sleep and create better sleeping habits.

Why People Wake Up in the Middle of the Night

Hafeez said that a person who is stressed about his work, family, or life events would likely wake up in the middle of the night or early in the morning, even before their alarm goes off. This is because their stress hormones are too high. However, some people could also feel motivated to wake up because of something exciting going to happen the next day.

For either of the two reasons, the protein called Period (PER) plays a central role in a person's biological clock. According to UniProt, PER determines the length of circadian rhythms, wherein increases of the protein promote shortened circadian rhythms, while decreased PER leads to longer circadian rhythms.

"This protein signals your body that it is time to wake up, and your sleep becomes lighter, which is why you wake up before your alarm," Hafeez told Ladders News.

How To Fall Back Asleep When You Wake Up at 3 Am

Hafeez recommends a simple approach when someone wakes up so early and finds it hard to go back to sleep. First, focus on your breathing. Hafeez said that it is as simple as breathing out through the mouth and gradually focus back to breathing whenever your mind starts wandering.

However, if this does not help, try writing the stresses and feelings in a journal, especially those that keep you awake. It is important to keep as calm as possible to help you go back to sleep. Writing down the things that cause you stress may make you feel less tense and lighter.

Mediation apps or guided sleep stories could also help in going back to sleep.

Things To Avoid to Fall Back to Sleep

According to Healthline, having a set of strategies to go back to sleep when waking up early will reduce the amount of time spent looking at the ceiling waiting when you could go back to sleep. There are also things that you need to avoid to go back to sleep.

First, get rid of bright lights or loud sounds. Turn off LED lights from electronics and light coming from windows. Try shutting down the noise outside using earplugs, turning on a fan, or listening to white noise.

Also, avoid checking your phone, laptops, tablets, or any other screen. These devices emit blue light that suppresses the body's melatonin production, which helps regulate the circadian rhythm. Try to set your device to night mode or use glasses with amber lenses to block the blue light.

Lastly, Hafeez told Ladders News not to wander near or into the kitchen. A midnight snack will only prevent you from going back to sleep as the body needs to digest the food instead of resting.



