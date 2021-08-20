Close

Early this month, a report on doomsday climate change warned of a distressing future, specifically a possible end of life on earth.

Mirror reported, specifically, there the world will experience devastating drought and heatwaves in the future. What this report describes as a "stark" paper on climate crisis from the United Nations revealed that a threatening rise in temperatures in humans, after an unmistakable human activity is warming the Earth.

With wildfires widespread across the world in the past weeks, which include distressing blazes that occurred in California and Greece, it's undeniable that the results of global warming are already being experienced and felt throughout the world.

More so, in worse cases, rising temperatures could not just break this planet into a crisp, but it results in rising ocean levels as well, which could leave entire cities flooded.

ALSO READ: Black Holes, Neutron Stars Merge: Astrophysicists' 'First-Ever' Confirmed Merger Detection

What Could Cause Life on Earth to End?

Other than the aforementioned, there are other disasters and reasons for the possible occurrence of doomsday. Here are 3 of the reasons life on earth could end, according to the Mirror report.

1. Black Holes

The Earth's galaxy is filled with black holes, formed when there is a collapse of giant stars on themselves, and whose gravity is extremely strong that they swallow everything, even the light that may let down their existence.

Durham University scientists previously found five unidentified "supermassive" black holes, with size, billion times that the sun's, igniting apprehensions one could come nearer this planet compared to previously expected.

According to the university's Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy's George Lansbury, although they have just detected five, "when we extrapolate" across the entire universe, then the projected numbers are huge.

Such a black hole, explained the scientist, would not need "to actually swallow us up." He added, one that passes nearby could expel Earth from the solar system and send the world hurtling into deep space.

2. Volcanoes

Volcanoes comprise form in terms of making the whole species inexistent. The Permo-Triassic Extinction, as explained in Nature, the biggest extinction occurrence of all time, when more than 90 percent of all species on Earth were wiped out about 252 million years ago, coincided with the largest volcano eruption ever known in history, in the present time's Siberia.

A lot of people believe that the next Earth-changing eruption has long been overdue, and they refer to the "supervolcano" in the Yellow National Park as the most possible to destroy the world.

According to scientists, they have discovered that the ground in Yellowstone is 74-centimeter higher compared to how it was in 1923, specifying a massive swelling beneath the part. Experts have predicted that when the volcano blows its top again, the impacts on this planet will be catastrophic.

3. Robotics

While robots currently being developed are capable of doing things on their own for humans, making most tasks easier and effortless, they can be harmful to this planet.

Previously, the United Nations called for a prohibition on killer robots, apparently because experts were afraid that several countries were developing them.

Elon Musk, who co-founded Paypal warned that artificial intelligence or AI might be the "greatest existential threat" human beings are facing today. In March this year, Operation Disclosure had a report on Musk discussing about the danger of AI.

Furthermore, according to the late Stephen Hawking, full AI development could "spell the end of the human race." He also said, humans, whom slow biological evolution has limited, could not compete, not to mention, would be outdated.

Dr. Infographics' YouTube video below shows Elon Musk explaining the danger of AI:

RELATED ARTICLE: Dr. Katie Mack Presents Five Possible End Scenarios for the Universe

Check out more news and information on End of the World on Science Times.