NASA revealed its preparations to fly another supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The space agency provided information about the mission's launch date and time and how the public may monitor the launch from home.

NASA aims to provide a live webcast of the mission, similar to past launches, so that people may see it.

NASA to Launch Another SpaceX Cargo Mission to ISS

NASA said SpaceX would launch the next cargo mission to the International Space Station on August 28.

If weather or other factors will not delay the launch, the cargo launch will occur at 3:37 a.m. EST, which will be quite early for many viewers.

If you don't mind the time difference, you may watch the launch on NASA TV, which will begin broadcasting at 3:15 a.m. EST.

The broadcast is also available on NASA's media website, including a viewing guide with hours and dates for the programs.

Digital Trends said the cargo launch would occur at the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. The space agency will also deliver a range of items to the astronauts on the International Space Station.

Aside from supplies and extra equipment, the package will include a robotic arm, grape seed, skin metabolites, and other scientific research.

Several Girl Scout experiments will be included in the cargo. Projects involving shrimp, ants, and plants are among them. The SpaceX Dragon will dock with the International Space Station on August 23 if the launch goes as planned.

NASA has also revealed that the cargo would feature a 3D Printing Simulation, allowing astronauts to 3D print materials.

According to NASA, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will stay docked with the space station for a month before returning to Earth.

Is NASA Disposing ISS For Good?

After the United Press International (UPI) reported that the space agency is attempting to figure out how to get rid of the ISS, flying another cargo to the station was made.

Nobody knows when the ancient orbiting outpost will be decommissioned. A NASA safety panel authorized a proposal in 2019 to have two Russian Progress spacecraft drag the ISS into the atmosphere.

It will instantly transform into a blazing ball of molten metal and other materials as it reaches the atmosphere.

The main difficulty is that Russia has stated that it would leave the International Space Station by 2024. Despite the safety panel's clearance, NASA and its partners must first agree to the plan.

NASA is still working with its partners to ensure that the station's deorbiting is carried out safely. According to Space.com, they are also exploring a variety of possibilities.

NASA spokesperson Leah Cheshier noted that the subject of the station's demise is still under consideration at this moment. This indicates that NASA has not yet decided how to end the ISS mission.

The station was launched in 1998 by NASA and Russia. The station is meant to last at least 30 years, but only seven years remaining until it shuts down.

