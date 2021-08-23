Close

Scientists claim that solar radiation has lately been a more significant source of small lunar iron nanoparticles than previously assumed. According to this new discovery, asteroid impact and solar radiation may significantly influence the moon.

Solar Radiation, Asteroids Affect Lunar Iron Nanoparticles

According to Science Daily, solar radiation and asteroid strikes harm the moon in unusual ways since it needs a more protective magnetic field and an atmosphere that shields like Earth's. Asteroids and solar radiation are both responsible for the breakdown of lunar rocks and soil, resulting in the emergence of iron nanoparticles of various sizes.

Instruments aboard certain moon-orbiting satellites are said to be able to detect these iron nanoparticles. The data from NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) spacecraft were utilized by a team led by Northern Arizona University (NAU) scientists to calculate how quickly iron nanoparticles form on the moon over time.

Scientists' Findings on Gravity of Solar Radiation

The experts' findings were published in the official journal Geophysical Research Letters just a few weeks ago in a study titled "New Constraints on the Lunar Optical Space Weathering Rate."

Doctoral candidate, Christian Tai Udovicic, stated that they have long believed that the solar wind has only a little impact on the development of the lunar surface. In fact, they discovered that it might be a more significant mechanism for generating iron nanoparticles.

ALSO READ: Earth's Magnetic Field Have a 200 Million-Year-Long Cycle As Found From Rock Samples in Ancient Lava

Tai Udovicic, a doctorate student in the Astronomy and Planetary Science department at Northern Arizona University, further mentioned that since iron absorbs a lot of light per minute, concentrations of these particles could be spotted long distances. As reported by Spaceref, this makes them a superb indicator of change on the moon.

Solar Radiation and Future Missions

Surprisingly, the tinier iron nanoparticles seemingly develop at a pace quite comparable to the radiation damage in samples from the Apollo missions. This indicates that the sun has a significant impact on their own data.

According to Tai Udovicic, the findings reveal that solar radiation may have had a considerably bigger effect on the active alteration on the moon than previously assumed. The effect is not limited to the darkening of the surface; it might also result in the creation of small amounts of water that would be useless in future missions.

Understanding the solar radiation environment and the potential resources on the moon are regarded as highly essential as NASA prepares to land the first-ever woman and the next man on the moon's surface by 2024 as one of the major goals for the Artemis mission. Several studies on the lunar surface and the sun's effects on it continue to contribute to the data set necessary for successful lunar expeditions.

RELATED ARTICLE: NASA's Black Brant IX Rocket To Solve Source of Sun's Hot Atmosphere Soon!

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.