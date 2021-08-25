Rising Sea Levels Are Sinking Cities and Towns: Map Reveals What the UK Will Look in 2100 if Climate Change Continues

Close

Rising sea levels cause stress on coastal ecosystems, which serve as protection against storms and habitats for marine life. According to Rebecca Lindsey's article in Climate.gov, seawater rising could contaminate freshwater aquifers that sustain municipal and agricultural water supplies as well as natural ecosystems.

Global warming and climate change have caused the sea level to rise by melting glaciers and thermal expansion. Since 2005-2013, rising sea levels due to glacier melting was nearly twice the amount of rising sea levels due to thermal expansion.

Now, scientists are predicting that some cities and towns will become underwater by the end of the century. Climate Central, a non-profit organization, revealed the severity of this threat by a map that shows what the United Kingdom would look if sea levels will continue to rise.

More Than a Dozen Cities and Town in UK Will Be Underwater by 2100

According to Express, climate change would surely affect sea levels, especially in coastal and low-lying areas. This includes rising water levels in major rivers and waterways.

In the UK, it can be seen on the map that the east of England will be the most affected area in which Skegness, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Boston, and Peterborough could all be underwater by the end of the century.

Meanwhile, the northern parts of the UK, specifically in the parts of Doncaster and Lincoln, could also face the most serious repercussions of the rising sea levels. It can also be seen in the map that Grimsby, Hull, and Barton-upon-Humber will become unrecognizable.

Sadly, the other side of the map also shows that Cardiff and Swansea in Wales will be underwater in the next decades. Even some parts of London as well, particularly the area closest to the River Thames.

The map released by the organization is based on the projection of the rapid sea-level rise that is expected to continue in the coming years. Coastal areas are expected to regularly diminish over the next three decades, wherein scientists have expected a 30cm to 32cm sea level rise by 2050.

Other Cities Underwater by 2100

EcoWatch reported that a continuous rise in global temperatures above 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) would result in rising sea levels by over 40cm by the end of the century. While double that temperature will yield more than 50cm sea-level rise.

Christian Aid looked into the eight cities worldwide that could become underwater by 2100 due to the effects of climate change. Their report is one of the other reports from the various organizations worldwide for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on how the world could achieve the goal set by the Paris agreement.

Although cities may look strong and stable, they are constantly under threat, especially as sea-level rise. These cities include Jakarta in Indonesia, Bangkok in Thailand, Lagos in Nigeria, Manila in the Philippines, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Shanghai in China, London in England, and Houston in the US.



