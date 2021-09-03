Close

Multinational food producer National Foods Limited collaborated with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Pakistan to protect the environment.

Combining its industry leadership with sustainable practices, the collaboration between the two organizations in Pakistan aims to protect the environment by cutting down carbon footprint and encouraging tree planting and reforestation.

Boosting Mangrove Populations in Coastal Areas

Through the #LetsPlantOurFuture campaign, National Foods Limited and the WWF aims to plant thousands of mangrove saplings. These could grow into trees identified critical to the conversion of marine life and those that depend on it, with the seedlings being planted along the coastal areas in Pakistan.

Additionally, the campaign will also include other public awareness drives in line with the NFL's Eco-Friendly Initiative. The initiative covers a series of the company's sustainability activities, including reducing paper usage in the packaging of its Recipe Mixes product category by up to 25%, which will result in fewer trees being cut down to be turned into paper.

In Pakistan, National Foods Limited has established itself as an industry pioneer for adopting new practices for community development, improving the state of education, health & safety of the masses, and protecting the environment through initiatives focused on sustainability and relief campaigns.

"Climatic disruption is among the most crucial threats faced by our planet Earth and its 8 billion inhabitants. Deforestation is surely among the multiple factors causing this ecological crisis," said Abrar Hasan, NFL Chief Executive Officer, in a company statement. He expressed appreciation as NFL collaborates with WWF for the eco-friendly initiative #LetsPlantOurFuture.

"It encompasses a series of Sustainability activities across all areas of our operations and broader interaction with society, which will enable reduced carbon footprint and environmental impact," Hasan adds. Also, the NFL CEO appealed to their colleagues in the corporate sector in Pakistan to join initiatives that ensure biodiversity on a larger scale, leading to a greener and cleaner world for the following generations.

National Foods Limited is the first corporate office in Pakistan to be recognized with the Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). The Environment Pollution Agency also licenses the waste-management practices adopted at NFL production facilities for cutting down on their negative environmental impact.

About National Foods Limited

National Foods Limited is a public limited company incorporated under Pakistan's Companies Ordinance 1984, with its shares listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The principal activity of NFL is the manufacture and sales of convenience-based food products.

Tracing its journey from 1970 as a spice company with a market-changing idea, National Foods Limited has grown into a multinational entity and a market leader in thirteen different categories. Its diverse product portfolio includes some of Pakistan's largest products such as pickles, condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise, jams, various spices, recipe mixes, salts, sauces, and desserts.

