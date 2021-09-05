Close

Filter King, an air filter treatment and delivery provider, revealed its 2021 study comparing the average temperature in every US state for the last 20 years.

According to the latest Filter King study, the average temperature in America has experienced a temperature change of about 1.50 degrees Fahrenheit (˚F), with the highest recorded mean temperature recorded in New Jersey. The Garden State logged a mean temperature of 51.4 ˚F in the 20th century against a mean temperature of 53.95 ˚F in the first two decades of the 21st century.

Alaska follows New Jersey, with an average temperature change of 2.47 ˚F in the last 20 years, with Delaware coming in at third with an increase of 2.39 ˚F.

Also, Filter King noted various seasonal variations in the US since the last century. The Northerly States close to Canada, like Alaska and Vermont, experienced some of the warmest winters in recent years. On the other hand, spring temperatures also increased, affecting the entire country.

The US Heating Up With the Rest of the World

Filter King explains that the global temperatures rising, including in the US, is caused by increasing greenhouse gas emissions due to increasing anthropogenic activities such as industrial and land-use processes. As greenhouses gases fill the atmosphere, the natural ability of the Earth to release heat back into the atmosphere is reduced, trapping heat and increasing average temperatures.

Additionally, trapped heat in the Earth causes ice caps, glaciers, and other snow-covered areas to melt, which leads to rising ocean levels and accelerating temperature increase even further.

Climate change affects mankind, with people having to adapt their ways of living to accommodate the more frequent ho weather. From changing the clothes, they wear to building cooler and better-ventilated houses and structures.

Similarly, the EPA notes that average temperatures across the US have risen more quickly since the 1970s, ranging from 0.31 to 0.54 °F per decade starting in 1979. Furthermore, the history of temperature monitoring in the US showed that eight of the top ten warmest years ever for the contiguous 48 states are from 1998 onwards, with 2012 and 2016 being two of the warmest years recorded in the US. Globally, 2016 remains the warmest year on record, followed by 2020.

