Firefly's 100-foot-tall rocket detonated after being launched from California on September 2. The catastrophe has shattered the Texas-based startup's aspirations of launching a rocket into Earth's orbit. This was Firefly's first attempt at launch.

Firefly published a video of their Alpha rocket exploding, as well as the reasons for the termination.

This was Firefly's first mission. It ended in a failed launch, necessitating the spacecraft's destruction before reaching orbit or the ground.

Firefly Alpha Rocket Bursting into Flames

Firefly launched its Alpha rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Los Angeles, California. The rocket took off smoothly at first since it flew over the Pacific Ocean.

However, it began to cartwheel and flipped over before US Space Force authorities ordered the firm to do an emergency abort so that it would not tumble uncontrollably back onto the property or a crowded place. Fortunately, the emergency did not harm anyone.

This year, Firefly is the second space company to lose a rocket. The Verge said Astra, a California-based business that aims to send a rocket into Earth's orbit, is the first space company to lose a rocket.

Science Times also reported last week that Astra attempted to launch its 43-foot-tall rocket into space. The rocket strayed off on its pad and detonated over Alaska's shore.

Firefly Alpha Explains Why Rocket Launch Failed

The major reason for Firefly Alpha's mission and flight being cancelled was an engine failure on four of its Reaver engines. According to a corporate Twitter thread, the engine shut down went well because it cleared the launch pad and got off to a solid start.

We acquired a wealth of flight data that will greatly enhance the likelihood of Alpha achieving orbit during its second flight. In short, we had a very successful first flight.



Here are a few specific notes about the flight: 2/ — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 5, 2021

However, 15 seconds into the flight, the second of the four Reavers' engines shut down. Firefly said in the same Twitter thread that the machines malfunctioned throughout the event. Engine 2's thrust was insufficient for the mission. Therefore it was turned off.

Although the rocket achieved subsonic speeds, it was not fast enough to reach orbit.

Instead of moving on, the business has opted to shut it down before it causes any harm to the residents who would be affected if it were to return to the ground.

It has lost control as it advances to the next stage of supersonic flight, necessitating the employment of its "self-destruct" button to destroy the spaceship in mid-flight.

Firefly Alpha Rocket Explosion Video

Firefly Alpha also provided a video of its rocket explosion on its official YouTube account. The footage shows the rocket from launch until the moment where it was chosen to kill it. The general public may witness what happened and how the team handled the issue, which was a major emergency.

This also demonstrated Firefly's credibility as a space firm and its willingness to do the right thing. However, it lost them their trip and money. It's worth mentioning that the cargo was made up entirely of private satellites.

