Two Russian cosmonauts will go out of the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, September 9, to prepare the Nauka module for science activities.

The next spacewalk will last around five hours, CNN said. People may follow the activity at home while the cosmonauts leave the station and begin work on the new module, connecting it to current arrangements so that it can be incorporated with the rest of the station. The information about how to watch is found below.

Russian Cosmonauts' 1st of 11 Spacewalks for Nauka Module

Before the scheduled activity this week, DW said that two Russian cosmonauts initially completed a nearly 8-hour spacewalk on the ISS to install the new Nauka module.

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov did a grueling 7 hours and 54 minutes to accomplish their daily task of attaching the module to the U.S. section of the station with power cables.

The module will act as a multipurpose research laboratory onboard the International Space Station. It will also have a second toilet, as well as more cargo and oxygen regeneration space.

Second Russian Cosmonaut Spacewalk: What To Expect

Russia launched the country's new ISS module, Nauka, into orbit on July 21 from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. The module reached the ISS on July 29.

Following a spectacular event in which the module suddenly fired itself, astronauts successfully connected Nauka to the station. If people would want to see the new module from the inside, Digital Trends said that European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet provided a video tour of it in August.

CW39 said that Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov will still connect ethernet and data cables from other modules to Nauka. They would also put handrails on the spacecraft's exterior to make traveling around it simpler. Cosmonauts would need up to 11 spacewalks to completely integrate Nauka with the ISS.

They will be wearing different spacesuits during the spacewalk to distinguish themselves, according to NASA. The Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes will be worn by Novitskiy, who is classified as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1). As extravehicular crew member 2, Dubrov will wear the blue-striped spacesuit (EV2).

These will be the cosmonauts' second and third walks and the 242nd and 243rd activity in support of space station installation, upgrades, and maintenance and the station's 10th and 11th spacewalks in 2021.

How To Watch Russian Cosmonaut Spacewalk

NASA TV will broadcast the spacewalk live, which people may see via the video embedded below, or by checking out NASA TV's website.

The spacewalk is set to commence at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT), with coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

