According to a new study, the brain of starling birds changes as they sing. Springtime and mating seasons overlap, and this is a crucial period for the birds to prove themselves and find themselves a partner to mate with. In addition, they must defend their territory to have a safe place past the season.

Female Starling Birds Are Better Singers Than Male Starlings

University of Antwerp's Bio-Imaging Lab expert Annemie Van der Linden and their team conducted a study to find the specific details as to how the brain of the birds transitions its neurological structure throughout the year's various seasons.

According to their findings, birds experience changes in their brain significantly as they sing more and more. In addition, the changes that occur in the brain of birds impact not only the regions responsible for vocals but also the hearing and sight senses. According to CBS, these changes gradually take place up until the bird's peak season, springtime.

Female starlings are known to be the best singers among the avian diversity. However, the new study found that they sing more than what previous studies noted. Regarding the changes in the brain structure, female starlings also experience a faster transition than other members of the flock.

On the other hand, male starlings have slow development occurring in their brain regions that control their singing skill. This is because male birds naturally have denser brain lobes related to skiing than female birds.

The most evident feature of the female bird's brain is the strong link between the two areas controlling the multiple senses. The study was published in the journal eLife, titled "Uncovering a 'sensitive Window' of Multisensory and Motor Neuroplasticity in the Cerebrum and Cerebellum of Male and Female Starlings."

What Are Starlings?

Starling birds or 'Sturnus vulgaris' are among the most common birds abundant on most continents. Starling birds can be best found in the regions of Europe and Asia.

The most noticeable features of the starling birds that separate them from other avian families are their long, sharp bills. The common starlings come in chunky anatomy with a dark black complexion. Their overall body scale can grow up to 20 centimeters.

Along with being the greatest singers in the avian diversity, starlings were considered pests in some states in North America. Most of the flocks in the continent can be traced back to most starlings released in New York City between 1890 to 1891.

They are known to wreak havoc on plants, especially fruits and crops. However, they also serve as a good hunter of insect-type pests, which are beneficial deeds for the farms.

Sturnus vulgaris has a unique ability that undermines other common traits of avians. Although the majority of the birds know how to talk, hum, or chirp, starlings actually sing.

However, this singing is intended for a lot of things that benefit the birds, compared to the casual singing we hear in the morning. They vocalize all year throughout every season and even mimics the note of other avian families.

A flock of starlings is called murmurations, and they have a habit of forming a synchronized pattern once they move from one place to another to protect each other from the threat of predators.







