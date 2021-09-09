Close

Elon Musk recently criticized Jeff Bezos on Twitter for allegedly investing in a business that reverses aging.

Musk replied to a tweet from Say Cheese's Twitter account, which claimed that Bezos had invested in the business. Musk has previously made social media digs at his billionaire space race opponent.

"And if it doesn't work, he's gonna sue death!" Musk tweeted.

The feud between the world's two richest men has been simmering for months, Futurism said. Business Insider mentioned that their not-so-subtle rivalry has erupted into Twitter spats and name-calling throughout the years. However, things only appear to be getting worse. This is the first time Musk has mocked Bezos for acts unrelated to space exploration.

Elon Musk Bullies Jeff Bezos Over Immortality Tech Investment

According to MIT Tech Review, the Amazon founder is allegedly one of the investors funding Altos Labs. The firm is working on biological reprogramming technologies to basically extend human life.

MIT Tech Review said Altos Labs intends to open institutes in Japan, Cambridge, and California. It's also looking for university scientists and paying them salaries as high as $1 million to focus on how to reverse the aging process in cells.

Musk's newest remark comes around a week after he digs at Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin, for how he spends his time now that he resigned as the CEO of the e-commerce giant.

"Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job," Musk tweeted.

Amazon's effort to sabotage SpaceX's second-generation Starlink satellite program was the subject of Musk's remark.

What is Altos Labs?

Altos Labs is a new anti-aging research firm based in Silicon Valley.

Science Times, citing MIT Technology Review, said the new business is already recruiting several academic scientists to join. The firm allegedly offered the employees large salaries and the promise of complete freedom in their research on aging and its reversal.

Biological reprogramming, which, according to "The Evolving Biology of Cell Reprogramming," is the act of 'instructing cells' or introducing elements that induce cells to revert to an earlier embryonic stage. Reversing the whole aging process is the core technique that Altos Labs seeks to harness.

Calico Labs, a life extension tech firm founded by Google co-founder Larry Page in 2013, is one company researching biological reprogramming. However, none of them has been known to have received the same level of support as Altos Labs.

Investing in anti-aging research is nothing new for Jeff Bezos, Republic World said. In 2018, the Amazon founder also invested in a similar firm. Unity Technologies, a biotech firm focused on developing anti-aging medicines, has hired the former CEO.

