Architect Chris Lawson reimagines future homes on Earth would look. According to New York Post, Lawson specifically laid out his plans on four types of homes for different conditions, such as a home on land, in the clouds, underwater, and even an underground post-apocalyptic type.

Each home is designed with materials that can withstand the elements of its environment. GoodMove , a real estate development company, and a 3D designer brought Lawson's sketches to life to show a futuristic view of houses in different settings.

Lawson's Four Types of Future Homes

NASA and its partners, like SpaceX, try to make the dream of living on Mars possible through the Mars mission program that sends orbiters, and rovers on the Red Planet to study its composition, terrain, atmosphere, and whether it once hosted life in the past. As they move on to send the first manned mission to Mars by 2030, Lawson believes a bubble-like dome could be the shelter for future humans.

Lawson explains that the dome would allow easier layering from the upper and lower level for farming crops and adding solar panels outside to promote self-reliant energy. It would be made of either titanium, heavy-duty plastic, or glass to bear the weight of the dome and make it functional.

Moreover, flying homes are also a possibility given the myriad of technological advances today. GoodMove said that these flying homes would resemble the shape of drones today, except they would be bigger with gigantic propellers that will continuously spin for the house to continually fly in the air.

The third type of home Lawson designed are pods that are ideal for aquatic living. It somewhat resembles the Mars dome, but only it is designed to float on the water. Since Earth is 71% covered by water, it is an ideal aquatic type of home.

The aquatic home will be built using glass or heavy-duty plastic to hold up against the water. GoodMove also pointed out that lift access would be required so people could get back to the surface as some parts of the structure would be sitting beneath the waves.

Lastly, the fourth type of home would be the apocalyptic home. It is built and designed to be sturdier than common homes inspired by the possibility that humans may have to live in an apocalypse in the future. Lawson and GoodMove envision a nicer version of post-apocalyptic houses that are built underground for optimal safety, and windows or surface domes that are built-in hillsides.

Also, the futuristic design allows for fresh air to come in and an external vent or tube to filter that air. Mirrors will also be included to allow sunlight in for crop production.

Home on Mars

So, how about Martian habitats for future manned missions? Although Lawson did not release any sketches for a possible home on Mars, NASA and other organizations have been designing possible Martian shelters for the future colony on the Red Planet.

For instance, NASA is studying using 3D printers that will use soil from Mars to print habitats for astronauts. According to a previous report from Science Times, they would employ 3D printing to make parts, tools, and other electronics that are essential for the habitat.

Additionally, there was also a plan of using chitin-derived materials to build parts and tools that are needed to build a Martian habitat. Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design are planning to use the organic substance to build shelters for future Mars missions.

Lastly, some scientists are also proposing using the hollow lava tubes beneath Mars as a temporary shelter from radiation. Although for now, NASA would still prefer for the astronauts to remain in secured spacecraft.



