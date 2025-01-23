Mediterranean Sea Was Refilled by a Catastrophic Flood Millions of Years Ago

Five million years ago, a colossal flood known as the Zanclean Megaflood refilled the Mediterranean Sea in one of the most dramatic geological events in Earth's history.

This massive surge of water ended the Messinian Salinity Crisis, a period during which the Mediterranean had almost completely dried up, leaving behind vast salt plains.

Mediterranean's Arid Past Transformed by Rapid Flood, Study Finds

During the Messinian Salinity Crisis, the Mediterranean became isolated from the Atlantic Ocean due to tectonic shifts. Without a steady influx of water, the sea evaporated, transforming the region into an arid wasteland.

For decades, scientists believed that the Mediterranean gradually refilled over thousands of years. However, discoveries in 2009 revealed evidence of a massive flood, contradicting this long-held view.

According to Earth.com, recent findings by an international research team uncovered further evidence in Southeast Sicily that supports the idea of a rapid and catastrophic flood.

More than 300 streamlined ridges were identified in the Sicily Sill, an ancient land bridge that once separated the eastern and western basins of the Mediterranean.

These ridges, shaped by turbulent water flows, confirm the immense scale and speed of the flood.

Discovery of W-Shaped Channel Unveils Clues About Ancient Mediterranean Flood

Seismic data revealed a W-shaped channel carved into the seabed east of the Sicily Sill, which likely acted as a funnel for the floodwaters.

This channel directed the water into deeper sections of the sea, where it eroded rock formations and deposited sediment across the region.

Researchers estimate that the floodwaters moved at speeds of up to 72 miles per hour, discharging an extraordinary volume of 60 to 100 million cubic meters of water per second, GreekReporter said.

The Zanclean Megaflood permanently altered the Mediterranean's geography, leaving behind geological marks that persist today.

The research also opens up new possibilities for studying how large-scale floods have shaped other planetary bodies, such as Mars.

Scientists hope to continue exploring the Mediterranean's underwater landscape to uncover more details about this historic event.