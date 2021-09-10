Close

Pfizer and BioNTech are anticipated to release their announcement on the biggest coronavirus treatment update yet. Based on the reports, the two pharmaceutical giants will soon request approval regarding a new COVID-19 vaccine that is specialized for children.

According to The New York Times, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available today is planned by the experts to soon be made as to the same treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 in children who are 5-years-old and up. The urgency of the matter is presented along with the opening of the new school year in the United States, as well as the alarming surge of children count in the population affected by the new delta variant.

COVID-19 Vaccine For Children 5 Years and Up

BioNTech expert and co-founder Özlem Türeci said in a report by Der Spiegel that the results of their comprehensive study regarding the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children affected by the coronavirus will soon be available in the coming weeks. The said study is conducted with the help of the data gathered from the children population that ranges from 5 to11 years of age. Once the research is a success and passes all of the required metrics, the use of COVID-19 in the specific age group will be raised right away to the respective health authorities and international public health organizations.

The vaccines that will be produced for children are the same vaccines currently distributed to the adult population around the globe. However, the dose of these vaccines will be much lower to match the preference of the children's immunity needs.

Children who are 12 years old and up are the only age group that is currently approved for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in the United States. On the other hand, other COVID-19 vaccines such as the variants developed by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson's are not yet approved for the population group of 18 years old and below. The Food and Drug Administration stated that they will 'follow the science' regarding the development of COVID-19 vaccines for children.

FDA officials Janet Woodcock and Peter Marks said in the same press release that the study and protocols on developing COVID-19 vaccines for children will be strictly processed and observed in parallel to the standards of the initial tests of the same vaccines during the surge of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Indian Drug Regulator Approves Use of the ZyCoV-D Vaccine Against COVID-19; The First Authorized DNA-Based Inoculation

Approval of Vaccine Expected Before Winter

The officials also mentioned that they strongly urge parents of children under 12 years of age to get vaccinated, refrain from being maskless in crowded areas, and follow the health protocols as we all wait for the availability of the new COVID-19 vaccines for the age group. With the right steps, parents can have a proper initiative for their kids that do not have any available protections for themselves yet.

Türeci and BioNTech co-founder Uğur Şahin said that every measure should be implemented in order for the people, especially the qualified but undecided group, to be convinced of the new COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy that will soon be available in the next few weeks.

Şahin added that early decisions within the next 60 days could allow us to be safe for the impending winter season, which is also known as the time when COVID-19 cases reach their peak. The expert said that we only have 2 months remaining in order to cater COVID-19 vaccines to as many people as possible.

RELATED ARTICLE: Plant and Bacteria Nanoparticles Used to Develop Fridge-Free COVID-19 Vaccine; Here's How It Works





Check out more news and information on COVID-19 on Science Times.