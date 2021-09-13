Close

TU Dresden is conducting an extensive study that could help us understand more about stem cells and their correlation with the mechanical and electrical processes in the nervous and cardiovascular system activities, such as their maintenance and development.

Stem Cell's Response to Brain and Heart Maintenance and Development

Along with the TU Dresden experts, the University of California expert Adele Doyle has collaborated with the Cluster of Excellence Physics of Life to participate in the Mechanobiology of Stem Cells study. The TU Dresden's research has utilized and combined some of the most effective approaches applicable in stem cell studies, including the engineering, computer science, and biology fields. In addition, Doyle's expertise in mechanosignaling and molecular circuits has been beneficial to the overall study.

Over the course of the study, activities of the stem cells were examined during the development of both the nervous and cardiovascular systems in the human body. According to SciTechDaily, the activities of interest include the stem cells' mechanical and electrical responses towards the specified organic processes and how they affect overall health or react to diseases. The outcome of the comprehensive stem cell study will help the experts to gather insights and potential solutions for cells and other types of regenerative treatments, such as medication or therapies, that would be advantageous for neural and vascular conditions. The collaboration between TU Dresden and the University of California's Adele Doyle was conducted at the Center for Systems Biology Dresden and the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden.

Cells present in all of the living organisms around the planet express different structures and functional features. In addition to these observable traits, cells also have their own active physical responses, including biochemical signaling, electrical and mechanical forces, and material properties.

Mechanosignaling in Stem Cells

The cell properties vary depending on the biological task allotted to them. These functions and the areas they are placed drive the cells to perform their purpose in different magnitudes and dynamics. Doyle said that cells have their own way of responding through physical cues. The decisions of the cells are beneficial to the organism that houses the cluster in terms of its development and health maintenance.

The physical cues of cells changes if ever a disease occurs, and as much as they try their best to express their function appropriately, some cells lose their ability in the process. For example, cancer and other conditions that stiffen muscle tissues push cells into doing something they do not intend to, such as unwanted proliferation and movements across the organism.

Mechanosignaling is utilized by cells to identify their surroundings and supposed functions. However, Doyle mentioned that the specified activity is not yet well defined in the studies of the biomolecular field.

The Doyle team's future ventures will still be focused on the regenerative solutions to be standard care for patients that suffer from cellular anomalies and other chronic diseases correlated with cells. The clinical examinations of the answers they will gather throughout their research will define therapy methodologies and equip the medical industry with new knowledge on the cell process during neurological and cardiovascular development.

