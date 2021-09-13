Close

The University of Manchester recently conducted a study regarding how the soil on the surface of Mars could be utilized in its strongest form. According to their suggestion, the structure of the red planet's surface could be modified into better soil for the future colonies built over it. The architectural approach, however, is unusual. Based on the study, we can build new homes on Mars or even the moon through materials like literal blood, sweat, and even tears.

Astronaut Base in Mars and Moon

The construction method will include a mixture of all organic liquids human species produce, such as blood, urine, and sweat, to serve as glue from buildings along with 3D printing technology.

Human liquids, according to experts, could be beneficial in setting up cozy homes on other planets and in distant regions of space. The new idea would be a creative way to build homes and other infrastructures outside Earth and significantly lessen the costly procedures of transporting traditional construction materials.

The University of Machester biotechnology expert and author of the study Aled Roberts said in the institute's report that scientists are having difficulties finding the best alternative approach and technology that could be used or produce certain concrete materials compatible with the surface of Mars. However, the expert said they did not stop trying to determine the most viable solution, and it turns out that the answer is inside us all along.

The research on the best construction alternative for off-world shelters was already a topic since we first believed that some places in the galaxy are potentially inhabitable. Some of the initial suggestions to develop concrete-like materials are human urine, polymers in insect species, and fungi such as mushrooms.

Martian Base Construction Possible with Blood, Sweat, and Tears

The Manchester experts, according to the study, found a specific protein in the human blood that could be an effective in vivo binder for transforming the basic soil of the red planet into a more concrete structure. In addition to the blood composition, our urine contains nitrogenous properties that could be extracted to make the blood-induced soil even more intact and durable. This blood-driven construction method is not new in history. According to Futurism, there have been architecture records in the medieval period where they used animal blood to bond materials.

AstroCrete was the name selected for the suggested approach. Through AstroCrete, experts on a space venture could actually produce the materials needed for construction by utilizing 3D printing technology. The study emphasized that the astronomers could handle this approach even if they were already on the site.

Human feedstocks are one of the most interesting materials needed to take extraterrestrial construction to the next level. AstroCrete materials were also found to have a much stronger feature than the normal concrete abundant here on our planet. When added with the urine extract, these materials could be the most indestructible concrete, allowing 300 percent stronger than the regular compressive strength. The study was published in the journal Materials Today Bio, titled "Blood, Sweat And Tears: Extraterrestrial Regolith Biocomposites With In Vivo Binders."

