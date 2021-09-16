Close

Harvest Moon is going to appear soon above the skies of the regions located in the northern hemisphere. This type of moon sighting occurs during the autumn equinox and includes the view of the lunar body in its full form. The full peak of the harvest moon, according to USA Today, can be observed on September 22. Two days before the Harvest Moon appears, a full moon will show up. As it hovers closer to the autumn equinox, the anticipated Harvest Moon will gradually reveal itself.

When is the Harvest Moon?

Harvest Moon can actually occur anytime near the autumn equinox. Depending on the conditions met, Harvest Moon may show up two weeks before or after the said equinox. This situation, along with other factors such as the positioning of our planet concerning the moon and its corresponding orbit, could influence the schedule of the Harvest Moon's appearance.

Harvest Moon usually occurs from the last full moon appearance of the last few days in summer or the first full moon that shows up every first week of autumn. The September full moon is among the 4 total full moons that have shown up throughout the year. The full moon near the autumn equinox is a fourth of the collection. In the northern hemisphere, the full moon is the fourth summer moon, but it will be the fourth winter moon in the southern hemisphere.

Compared to its opposite regions, the southern hemisphere can expect the Harvest Moon on their skies in between the last few days of March and the first week of April. The Harvest Moon schedule of appearance above the skies of the southern hemisphere is mostly closer annually. Last year, Harvest Moon in the southern regions had occurred last March 28 and was expected to return on March 18 next year.

Blue Moon Before Harvest Moon?

Every season is mostly recorded with three appearances of full moons. But this year is a bit unique from the past seasons, as four full moons are set to be completed on September 20. The total of full moons in just a season was observed between the June solstice and the upcoming September equinox. Because of the exceeded count of full moon appearances, some consider that the collection included a rare Blue Moon appearance.

Blue Moon is a seasonal lunar appearance that, despite its name, has nothing to do with its physical color. The popular belief is that the Blue Moon is the second full moon that shows up in just one month.

Like many other lunar sightings, Harvest Moon is just a simple name bestowed on a full moon. However, there is a unique phenomenon whenever the Harvest Moon comes up in our skies. During the time when a Harvest Moon is expected to appear, the moonlight is very active and emits more visible light in between dusk and dawn for a limited series of days. According to the Earth Sky, the farther a region is far up north, the clearer the Harvest Moon shows up.

