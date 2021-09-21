Close

Disney's Space 220 restaurant celebrated its cosmic grand opening on Monday morning at EPCOT.

At the ribbon-cutting event, special guests Mickey and Minnie Mouse wished visitors a safe journey before being flown, digitally, 220 miles above Earth's surface to eat the restaurant's first dinner.

As posted by Twitter user Landon McReynolds, guests may enjoy a magnificent view of EPCOT and Earth while riding the "space elevator" to their dining table.

Here is the view on your journey up to the Centauri Space Station. #space220 #Epcot #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/Wr2XtfGzgk — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 20, 2021

After "landing" at Space 220, guests are greeted by a crew member who will lead them to their table. They may dine on premium, contemporary food in a simulated space environment.

How Space 220 Restaurant Looks Like

Space.com said The ascent into orbit is spectacular - portholes on the floor and ceiling give views of where you came from and where you're going. But what awaiting diners on board the space station Centauri is the real draw (a nod to Horizons, the pavilion Mission: SPACE replaced, which featured a space station called Brava Centauri).

The restaurant's "external" wall is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows that stare out into space and down at Earth. The view is more than just a static digital display; it has depth and movement. Astronauts, future spaceships, and other space stations will float past if you keep your eyes peeled for long enough.

From the flatware design to the real boarding cards used to allocate visitors to an elevator, little elements reinforce the sense that guests are aboard a space station. Other posters warn of what will happen in the "unlikely case of an artificial gravity malfunction," while signage in the bathrooms shows spacesuit characters.

As Epcot becomes larger in the downward-facing window, guests depart Space 220 the same way they entered, now boarding a "Stellarvator" to return to Earth.

Space 220 Menu Debut

Disney announced the menu on September 14, which includes a $55 two-course lunch and a $79 three-course dinner with a "lift-off" appetizer, "star course" main entrée, and "supernova sweets" for dessert.

@tweet|https://twitter.com/LandonProducer/status/1439977197620584448?@

A la carte options for "Satellite sides" will also be offered. There are also unusual beverages, like atmospheric spirits, zero-proof (non-alcoholic) cocktails, big dipper beers, and global wines.

Daps Magic said a set of Space 220 Collectible Trading Cards would be given to guests who order a zero-proof (non-alcoholic) drink or a children's meal. These were created just for Space 220 Restaurant and are only available there. These limited-edition decks of cards include original artwork and trivia information about space travel, space cuisine, and Space 220 Restaurant inventions.

How to Enter Space 220 Restaurant

The restaurant will only accept walk-ins from September 20 through September 26, but reservations will be taken starting September 27.

Space 220 requires a park entrance as well as an Epcot reservation for the same day.

The inauguration of the Space 220 restaurant coincides with the Walt Disney World Resort's 50th-anniversary celebration on October 1.

