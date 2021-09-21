Close

Scientists are currently working on a light-emitting plant, specifically "glow in the dark," that could, in the future, replace some of the energy-intensive, inefficient electric lights currently being depended on for modern-day living.

A ScienceAlert report specified that the technology works through implanted nanoparticles sitting close to the leaves' surface.

Essentially, a charge from an LED light that lasts 10 seconds is sufficient for the plant to glow for several minutes brightly, and the nanoparticles can be recharged recurrently.

The study, this report said, "is part of a young but growing field also known as plant nanobiotics, through the use of nanoparticles to contribute to extra functions, as well as capabilities to living plants. This is the second generation of technology to be developed.

Strontium Aluminate

According to Michael Strano, a chemical engineering at MIT, they wanted to develop a light-emitting plant with particles that will absorb light, "store some of it," and gradually release it. He added this is a major step toward lighting that's plant-based.

The center of the glowing plants are capacitors that can store light in the photon form and then have them emitted over time.

A compound is also known as "strontium aluminate" used as a material called phosphor, which can absorb noticeable and ultraviolet light and release it as a glow.

The said compound can be formed into nanoparticles, and then the microscopic dots were then covered in silica to shield them from impairment.

They have then implanted in the small pores called plant stromata on the surface of leaves that allow gases to pass in and out of the tissues of plants, building up as a thin film inside what's described as the spongy mesophyll later of tissues, as described in the Britannica site.

5 Plant Species

The researchers could get the technology efficiently working across five different plant species, covering an assortment of leaf sizes such as watercress, basil, daisy, tobacco, and the Thailand elephant ear plant.

Pavlo Gordiichuk, a nanoscientist at MIT said, there is a need to have a strong light, delivered as a single pulse for a couple of seconds, "and that can charge it."

He added that they showed that big lenses could be used as well, like Fresnel lenses, to transfer the amplified light over one meter. This is quite a good step headed for creating light at a scale that humans could use.

As indicated in the study, further analysis showed that the plants remained photosynthesizing normally and could keep on evaporating water through their stomata.

60 Percent Phosphors Extracted

Following the experiments, the scientists were able to extract and eventually reuse roughly 60 percent of the phosphors used.

What's making the technology even more interesting and promising is that it is a substantial advancement over the first-generation nanoparticles used to make glow-in-the-dark plants, which utilized the luciferase and luciferin enzymes, as found in fireflies, to generate a very dim glow.

There are still ways from this technology being something useful; practically, the typical leaf lifespan for recharging appears to be approximately two weeks.

Nevertheless, it is undoubtedly a bright modernization to closely observe for the future, which could someday change the way things are seen.

Devising ambient light using renewable chemical energy of living plants "is a bold idea," explained Sheila Kennedy, an architectural researcher from MIT.

Commenting on the findings from research published in Science Advances, Kennedy said it represents an essential change in how most people think of living plants and electrical energy, specifically lighting.

