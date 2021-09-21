Close

Wyoming recently reported a rare case of pneumonic plague that allegedly transmitted from pet cats. The unique but severe condition was detected by the Wyoming state's health authorities in Fremont County, located in the northern regions of the state and near the Yellow Stone National Park. The disease was identified by the Wyoming Department of Health, and confirmed that the plague was indeed a product of contraction with sick pet cats.

What is the Pneumonic Plague?

The plague is a unique disease that is composed of the bacterium Yersinia pestis. The plague caused a massive human slaughter back in the early 1300s, marking an unforgettable event in history called the Black Death. Most of the cases that were recorded during the Black Death are identified in Europe. Although there are still recorded of the plague spawning in random parts of the globe, the condition itself is considered rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 7 cases are only detected in the United States each year. Most of the cases that are reported in the country usually emerge from states including Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The recent case reported in the US marks the seventh infection of the plague since its detection in 1978.

The plague could infect humans through multiple avenues including contact with infected species, affected tissues or fluids, as well as flea bites. 80 percent of the plague detected in US citizens are tagged with the type of disease that spreads through flea bites that result in expansion and swollen buboes lymph nodes called the bubonic plague.

Animal to Human Transmission of Pneumonic Plague in Fremont County, Wyoming

The new plague detected in the US is a bit different for the totality of the cases. According to Yahoo News, it is identified to be a form of the most deadly plague called the pneumonic plague. This plague type could also be transmitted from one individual to another, making it more dangerous and more contagious compared to other variants.

Pneumonic plague can be passed from any person within the immediate vicinity once the target inhales droplets produced by the human aerosols. In addition, the disease can also jump from animal to person. The pneumonic plague can also originate from other variants such as the bubonic plague if the case is not detected and treated accordingly.

The animals specified in the Wyoming case are cats, which are known to be vulnerable to the plague. Cats are also among the species that are known to be active sources of the pneumonic plague. According to CDC, cat owners are the most susceptible to contracting the most deadly type of plague because of their pets. Along with fur parents, veterinary experts and other individuals that had close contact with the cats could be also considered at risk because of the aerosol advantage of the disease.

The plague could be treated with modern treatments such as antibiotics. However, the plague is quick on inflicting complications. Because of this, the experts said that early treatment is the most possible way to prevent the disease from inflicting serious damage to our health.

