Engineers in Europe recently demonstrated a new approach for moon explorers to make their own oxygen and water from lunar soil.

A space report from MSN News said that in an experiment, hydrogen and methane were added to a mineral mixture activating lunar soil and heated in a boiler or furnace to temperatures that reach higher than 1,830 degrees Fahrenheit, that vaporize the substance.

After the resultant gasses have been washed with hydrogen, water was separated out through the use of a catalytic converter and condenser, using oxygen then extracted through electrolysis.

Essentially, in actual applications, both the hydrogen and methane byproducts would then be reused or recycled via the system.

In a release, according to Phys.org, aerospace engineer, Michèle Lavagna, from Politecnico di Milano who led the experiments said that their studies present that the rig is accessible and can operate in a nearly totally self-sustained closed-loop, sans the need for human intervention and minus getting clogged up.

Lunar Soil

Half of the lunar soil comprises of silicon- and iron oxides, which are about one-fourth oxygen, themselves. Lavagna was part of a consortium of researchers from the Italian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, OHB, a German aerospace corporation which demonstrated a prototype this week at the Europlanet Science Congress's annual meeting held virtually.

This two-step process is akin to the one that's currently being used on Earth although adapted to work with mineral mixture estimating the moon's surface.

The solid by-product that is rich in metals in silica created by the process could be polished further for other functions

Lavagna also said that the capacity to have efficient production facilities of oxygen and water onsite is essential for the exploration of humans, not to mention, to run excellent-quality science directly on the moon.

This week's demonstration is just the latest in a series of experiments conducted 'to optimize the temperature of the furnace, the ratio of the mixtures of gasses, and other factors, according to the release.

A Device Requiring Only Oxygen

This analysis of the researcher specified processing the soil in small batches at the hottest possible temperature yields the best results. Other researchers have been working as well, to get oxygen from the lunar soil.

In 2017, aerospace engineer Thorsten Denk, from Spain's Plataform Solar de Almeria, revealed his plans for a reactor that would fulfill the function.

This device of Denk needs just hydrogen brought from Earth for its initial use, following the first couple of hours it would reutilize the element, substantially cutting down on the weight of the cargo.

He also claimed that his tech device made adequate oxygen and water supply between six and eight astronauts. Water is plentiful already on the moon, although in a different.

'AstroCrete'

A study published in Nature Geoscience in 2018 identified water, in the OH form, a more reactive relative of water or H20, was all over the surface of the moon instead of clustered at the poles.

Meaning, the future lunar colonies would produce water minus having to bring it from this planet. The Mail Online reported that the are engineers developing methods to provide water, shelter, and oxygen, as well as other necessities of life to the Moon. However, these are prevented by how hard and costly it is to bring objects into space. Specifically, according to NASA, the cost to put an object in space is approximately $10,000 per pound.

A week ago, the University of Manchester scientists revealed designs for concrete-like building material made partly from human blood, sweat, and urine.

According to a report from the Materials Today Bio journal, mixed with soil on the Red Planet, or the moon the substance similar to glue, called AstroCrete, would develop a building material 300 percent sturdier than the standard concrete.

Related information about the lunar soil is shown on Verge Science's YouTube video below:

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.