A 33-year-old man was recently reported to have experienced blurred vision, nausea, and headaches and was later told he had a brain condition that, if left untreated, can be fatal.

A Liverpool report said, Dough Johnson was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, a condition, according to Mayo Clinic, which causes a buildup of CSF or cerebrospinal fluid in the brain's chambers. He received the news a decade ago, and to control the illness, he was fitted with a certain device.

However, recently Johnson was rushed to The Walton Centre after experiencing some complications. Specifically, he started to experience headaches again, not to mention feeling unwell during the Christmas season in 2020.

He said, last year, the device failed and that he was rushed to the hospital. The Walton Centre then, in turn, had it fixed, although, at Christmas, the man said, he was starting to feel worse and that he knew, again, it was hydrocephalus.

Hospital Readmission

Johnson also said, he was readmitted was informed that the ETV had failed, and the hydrocephalus recurred.

To address his recurred condition, the neurosurgeons decided to insert a shunt device, particularly, a tube inserted into the brain and stomach.

In a similar report, The World News said, this particular device diverts away fluid from the brain into the stomach in order to be reabsorbed into the bloodstream.

After this surgery, Johnson recalled, he was again discharged although recovery was longer, not to mention slower, he never completely felt recovered.

In February this year, he was again, admitted to the Walton as the shunt device only worked for one side of the brain, and the decision was taken that he needed to have two devices.

Condition Under Control

Now, six months after, Johnson said, he is thankful to share that he is already feeling well and his hydrocephalus is under control.

At present, he is taking part in a Nine Peak Challenge, a fundraising initiative for the Walton hospital and treatment for his friend.

He said he cannot thank the team enough for all of their support, specifically over the last year, with the COVID-19 crisis going on.

Such a service from all the doctors and nurses at the hospital "was impeccable," he said. He added, from consultations, quick diagnosis, scans, and a lot of check-ups, he owes the hospital everything as things could have definitely been quite different.

Trying to Give Something Back

According to Johnson, he is taking part in the fundraising campaign as he wants to try and give something back. As such, this report said, "he will tackle the three Welsh peaks challenge" thrice over three days in May next.

He will also climb Snowdown, Cadair Idris & Pen Y Fan every day for three days to finish the challenge. Johnson also said, specifically he has asked for the money he's raising to go to the hydrocephalus team, in order for them to continue "the brilliant work for patients they continue doing, regardless of the pressure."

The targeted amount of this project has been set and half of the proceeds will be given to Mark Thompson, Johnson's friend, for his ongoing treatment for his brain tumor in Germany.

This report specified that treatment of Thompson is not backed by the National Health Service, and thus, he is self-funding it.

Related information about hydrocephalus is shown on Med Today's YouTube video below:

Check out more news and information on Medicine and Health on Science Times.