Close

Federal wildlife has expressed strengthening of its initiative in protecting specifically the Nevada wildflowers, specifically Tiehm's buckwheat by adding it to the list of its endangered plant species.

A Phys.org report said the proposal comes to after reports that an Australian firm is panning a lithium mine on a remote Nevada ridge where the said desert wildflower is known to exist.

In a statement, the agency said, it finds that the wildflower species is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range because of the severity and immediacy of threats presently affecting it and those which are possible to arise "in the near term."

Also indicated in the statement was that the main threats are destruction, alteration, modification, or curtailment of its habitat from exploration and development of minerals, road construction, and other uses of the vehicle, livestock grazing, herbivory, and intrusive plant species.

ALSO READ: New Study Reveals Large Bumblebees Learn the Best Flowers' Spots





Petition Filed

In 2019, the Center for Biological Diversity submitted a petition for the listing and filed a case last year in an initiative to force the protections and stop plans for the mine.

Meanwhile, officials at Ioneer Ltd., which constructs the lithium mine on the US Bureau of Land Management land southwest of Tonopah, for quite some time now, have been anticipating the listing and factored initiative to protect the plant into the design of the mine.

Lithium is a fundamental element in batteries used for electric vehicles. According to Bernard Rowe, managing director of Ioneer, they fully support the decisions the US Fish and Wildlife Service, including the wok it, together with the BLM, are undertaking to protect Tiehm's buckwheat.

Less than 44,000 of the plants are known to exist, the federal wildlife said, and the figures may be even lower following an unprecedented attack last summer by rodents, a similar ABC News report said.

Wildflowers

The wildflowers are found only from elevations of 5,900 to 6,200 feet in eight small subpopulations in the Rhyolite Ridge site of the Silver Peak Range, about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno.

According to Patrick Donnelly, the Center for Biological Diversity's Nevada state director, a survey that the California Botanic Garden conducted this summer discovered less than 16,000 plants.

Donnelly said the recommended listing marks a "banner day" for the conservation of native plants. He continued, the present administration made the right call to prevent such a special plant from vanishing permanently.

The expert maintained an official listing would stop Ioneer from constructing the mine. Nevertheless, Rowe said the firm is confident that with avoidance, translocation, and propagation combined, they can achieve the Tiehm's buckwheat's coexistence and their environmentally substantial project.

The Fish and Wildlife Service staid possible effect from the proposed mining project, incorporated with the loss resulting from the recent attack of rodents, would lessen the total population of the plant by 70 to 88 percent, from more than 43,200 individuals to approximately 5,289 to 8,696, and eliminate 30 percent of the totality of its habitat.

The agency noted Ioneer is planning to remove and salvage some of the damaged plants by relocating them. However, since unoccupied areas are not suitable for all the plant's early life stages, not to mention the lack of studies, there's uncertainty now regarding the potential for the success of translocation initiatives.

Related information about Tiehm's buckwheat is shown on Noah Glick's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Sweet White Flower's Secret Carnivore Stems Uncovered; Scientists Found It's a Carnivorous Insect Killing Plant

Check out more news and information on Plants in Science Times.