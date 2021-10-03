Close

Thanks to NASA, astronomers may now see what extraordinary cosmic wonders the Hubble Telescope saw on their birthday.

The telescope stares at the stars with its lens wide open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, would undoubtedly look at something different every year.

31 years ago, @NASAHubble launched into space 🔭



To commemorate the occasion, astronomers aimed the renowned observatory at one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy: AG Carinae. 🌟 https://t.co/LTXcWYxoHw pic.twitter.com/l46QFOlcSv — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares What It See On Its Birthday

A new page on NASA's website reads "What Did Hubble See on Your Birthday?" Before clicking the submit button, the user must choose their birth month and day only. The tool searches for an image of the universe Hubble captured on that day throughout its 30 years in orbit.

According to FirstPost, the NASA Hubble Images made a big shift that greatly aided scientists. The telescope provided a thorough grasp of the celestial bodies in our solar system, including galaxies, planets, nebulas, space vapors, and some of the furthest stars. To see what Hubble Space Telescope captured on your birthday, go here.

If your birthday is on March 2, for example, NASA's Hubble Images will show you a unique snapshot taken on that day. The website will provide you with quick information on the celestial object recorded.

"This image, taken through a red filter, captures Pluto and three of its satellites. The largest object in the image is Pluto and the second largest is Charon. Two smaller moons appear below them," the caption read in the text version NASA made for screen readers.

ALSO READ: NASA Hubble Space Telescope Detects Einstein Ring; What Makes This Special? [WATCH]

Hubble Space Telescope Shares Brightest Star On Its 31st Birthday

This year marks the 31st anniversary of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Earlier this week, the telescope published a snapshot of one of the galaxy's brightest stars to mark the occasion. It's also on Twitter.

31 years ago, @NASAHubble launched into space 🔭



To commemorate the occasion, astronomers aimed the renowned observatory at one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy: AG Carinae. 🌟 https://t.co/LTXcWYxoHw pic.twitter.com/l46QFOlcSv — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

AG Carinae is the star visible in the officially released photo. According to the American space agency, the star AG Carinae has one of the greatest uniquenesses in the cluster.

Furthermore, NASA has frequently been posting beautiful images captured by the telescope on its social media sites. FirstPost, citing the space agency,said the Hubble Space Telescope can see objects as small as a "pair of fireflies in Tokyo that are less than 10 feet apart" from Washington.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched for the first time in 1990, thanks to a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA. It was the world's first large telescope to be sent into space, and it has been circling the Earth since then.

The telescope does not travel around the galaxy on its own, CTV News said. Instead, it travels at a speed of about 27,400 kilometers per hour around the Earth, allowing it to peer deep into space from above the cloud layer.

According to NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope, named for American astronomer Edwin P. Hubble, is the size of two "full-grown African elephants" and weighs as much as a large school bus.

RELATED ARTICLE: NASA Hubble Telescope Spots 6 Dead Giant Galaxies From Early Cosmos; How Did They Run Out of Fuel to Make Stars?

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.