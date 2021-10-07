Close

After a SpaceX Dragon 2 spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean late Thursday night, a loud boom was reported in parts of Florida.

Jax, a Jacksonville, Florida-based publication, initially reported the story. People around the city, especially at St Augustine and Orange Park, reported hearing a tremendous roar.

As a result of the landing, some people said their houses shook.

The phenomenon is a sound that corresponds to shock waves and is produced when an item travels faster than the speed of sound through the air.





SpaceX 23rd Resupply Mission to the ISS: Return Home Flight

Newsweek said SpaceX completed its 23rd commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station with the arrival of the Cargo Dragon capsule.

The spacecraft stayed aboard the station for nearly a month before returning to Earth.

NASA and SpaceX launched Dragon 2 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 29. The US Space Agency said the spacecraft carried scientific experiments and technologies related to botanical plant study on bone health.

In addition, the research seeks to enhance crew eye health, exhibit robot dexterity, expose building material to the space environment, and reduce plant stress, among other things.

Dragon spacecraft often made splashdown landings in the Atlantic Ocean, far away and secluded to increase safety procedures.

According to Space.com, the capsule de-docked from the ISS and flew over the Pacific Ocean at 9:12 a.m. EDT. The capsule fired its engines at 10:07 p.m. EDT to knock itself out of Earth's orbit and start its descent into the atmosphere.

The Dragon traveled east across North America during the following few minutes, leaving a brilliant trail in its wake that could be seen from throughout the Southeastern United States. Earthlings could hear its tremendous sonic boom as it passed across Florida and Georgia. It splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean at 10:57 p.m. EDT, less than an hour after its initial burn.

Florida Residents Report Sightings of SpaceX Dragon Splashdown

I was just getting in with my wife and two kids and we heard a loud boom in the whole house shook right in the middle of Orange Park Florida that's a long ways from the coast at least 45 minutes to an hour to feel it way over here — Derek galloway (@Derekgalloway19) October 1, 2021

Action News Jax reporter Dani Bozzini was among those who noticed the spaceship in the sky. She posted about the experience on Twitter.

Derek Galloway, a Twitter user, replied to Bozzini's video. He said that he and his family "heard a huge boom" and felt their entire house shake during the incident. He stated that the Florida shore was at least 45 minutes or an hour distant from his home, suggesting that the sonic boom's range was extensive.

More video of the SpaceX Dragon re-entry over Alabama tonight… from Nikki Ziello. A sonic boom accompanied it. Splashdown has been confirmed; it was the 23rd cargo/resupply mission to the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/WYnw9932Y3 — James Spann (@spann) October 1, 2021

The spaceship has also been seen in Alabama and other states. On Thursday night, Nikki Ziello obtained footage of the re-entry above the state. James Spann, an AMS certified broadcast meteorologist, confirmed the occurrence and shared Ziello's video.

NASA (via Click Orlando) said the Falcon 9 emits three sonic booms during its descent. To guide the rocket, first the merlin main engines, then the black landing legs, and lastly, the titanium grind findings were employed.

