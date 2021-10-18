Happiness Can Be Earned Through Learning; Unexpected Correlation Backed Up by Science

Close

Happiness is currently what people need amidst all of the bizarre events happening around the globe. For many, happiness is easy to achieve. Its effects manifest in our mental and physical wellness even by connecting to the environment, the people around us, and exhibiting any good gestures. However, one specific aspect is unknowingly an effective source of happiness. Leaning, doubtful as it may seem, is a trigger to happiness, and it is backed up by numerous studies.

Happiness in Learning?

Learning is as simple as thriving to achieve the knowledge of a certain life attribute. According to Fior Reports, learning can be applied in terms of relationships, career, and nature--- during child development. It is an essential factor that will dictate what character we will be having in the future. Learning is a thriving approach that needs skill and development to define our capabilities.

Self-confidence is among the factors that link happiness to learning. An individual could attain self-confidence if they have the best knowledge inside the room, and this brings a lot of happiness to oneself. Through this knowledge, people could contribute to a certain idea based on their leanings and experiences while gaining likability. Self-confidence contributes not just to a specific problem but also to the person itself. A study led by Oxford University shows that people who are more fond of studying tend to boost their likeability and influence, which is beneficial for forming a positive relationship and strengthening more knowledge. This study was published in the journal Oxford Economic Papers, titled "University education and non-cognitive skill development."

Learning Brings Fulfillment; Fulfillment Brings Happiness

Resilience and motivation is another branch of learning that could help provide happiness. These aspects are what push people to be encouraged to learn additional facts concerning a certain subject. The University of Arizona constructed an '85 percent' rule based on their research. This rule states the failure is needed to balance resilience and motivation. Failing too many times makes people demotivated, but achieving without failing is living easy without challenge. The 85 percent on the rule is dedicated to success, and the remaining 15 percent is dedicated to the failure rate. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications, titled "The Eighty-Five Percent Rule for optimal learning."

The University of California also confirmed in their study at Neuron, titled "States of Curiosity Modulate Hippocampus-Dependent Learning via the Dopaminergic Circuit," that the curiosity found in our brain, which is considered as another form of motivation, allows us to be open in more learning activities.

Health is also covered whenever we learn. In a collaborative study by Oxford University and the Workers Educational Association, it was found that extra activities outside of their usual work have greater mental and physical health. San Francisco State University also revealed that people who went through formal and ethical educational platforms are most likely to have much better happiness. And in terms of education aspect, Cornell University found out that people who had better educational programs are more rational and are better at decision making. In conclusion, happiness is indeed relative to learning and could bring fulfillment to ourselves.

