Individuals Not Affected by COVID-19 May Have Natural Resistance Encoded in Genes

Close

A new study suggests that genetic resistance could exist against COVID-19. The new and undiscovered findings could be a start of development to finally excel the current treatments we use today, including the vaccine dosage and the upcoming pills. The genes that are capable to resist the coronavirus had been found by the experts to actually combat other types of disease. Among the severe medical concerns that the specified gene could manage and repel are the norovirus and the challenging human immunodeficiency virus or HIV. The authors hope that the investigation could be a huge stepping stone to understand the coronavirus in full detail and to end the tiring pandemic.

Genetics and COVID-19

Among the key interests of the research is the natural way of our immunity to fight foreign threats that could impact severe conditions and inflict long-term effects. The study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, utilized some of the data collected over time regarding the response of the human body as well as its susceptibility relative to known viruses. The study was able to formulate a hypothesis that shows a new, untapped natural immunity hidden in the genes of some of the groups in the collective global population. The findings from the study will initiate further research to formally apply the data into a more comprehensive rundown.

The COVID-19 pandemic is already reaching its second year. Throughout the collaborative efforts of health experts and government public authorities, we were able to understand that the coronavirus does not stay on its initial structure and could indeed adapt and transition into a different variant. The infections that each of the types of any viruses could be described in a large spectrum of effects, including asymptomatic to life-threatening impacts. According to IFL Science, we were also able to observe the distinct timescales that the coronavirus progress. Some patients are hospitalized right after being infected, while others had the coronavirus incubated in them and were treated months after the initial contact.

ALSO READ: Are Extroverts Overwhelmed By Work From Home Setup During COVID-19? Results May Surprise You





Some People May Have Been Born with Natural Resistance Against Coronavirus

But even though the coronavirus could infect a standard of almost 70 percent of household members, some are found to have resisted the condition. Research confirmed that there are certain households where some people are very susceptible and suffered from the airborne disease, while other members stay on being healthy and unaffected by the dangerous transmissive condition. While it seems that the coronavirus picks its preferred victims, the new study suggests that the intense immunity of an individual could be a product of genetic activity.

The Rockefeller University expert Andras Spaan said in the IFL interview that the puzzling phenomenon during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is that there are people who are not affected even though they had consecutive and excessive exposure to the coronavirus. The research Spaan and their team conducted attempts to grasp the solution behind the mysterious immune response through human genetic studies. The research focused on the innate susceptibility and the natural proteins that protect bodies from being infected with the known diseases we already encountered. The data from the investigation is expected to pave the new therapies and treatments that will finally eliminate COVID-19.







RELATED ARTICLE: Epidemic Within A Pandemic: Opioid Overdose Rate In Ohio Increases Amid COVID-19, The Third Highest Cause Of Death In The State

Check out more news and information on COVID-19 in Science Times.