The US Preventive Services Task Force or USPSTF recently conducted a study regarding the screening of eating disorders in the country. The research screened both adults and adolescents in part of the assessment to identify which factors eating disorder has. Among the key interest of the screening is to differentiate the potential benefits and damages the screenings could relay to an individual.

USPSTF: Eating Disorder Screenings Inadequate

The US Preventive Services Task Force's accumulated data from the screening was included in the latest draft recommendation statement of the agency. The University of North Carolina led the research at Chapel Hill Evidence-based Practice Center expert Cynthia Feltner and other collaborators. The study contained an advanced systematic approach that could categorize the positive and negative effects that could be harnessed from screening eating disorders. According to MedicalExpress, each of the pieces of information was analyzed to materialize a precise standard for variance between the screening eating disorder's polar impacts. It was found that the collective studies on eating disorders did not address the potential screening effects for adults and adolescents and the screening tools utilized for research.

The screening questionnaires were analyzed in a series of 17 various studies for an accurate report. The Sick, Control, One, Fat, Food or SCOFF questionnaire, which has a ≥2 cut point, impacted sensitivity and specificity in identifying eating disorders in adults for about 84 and 80 percent. With regards to assessing the adolescent group, the SCOFF examination had a sensitivity and specificity rate of 73 and 78 percent. The remaining types of questionnaires were analyzed in a single study. Forty various trials were able to implement interventions procedures for early-stage detection of eating disorders and untreated cases of the condition. However, none of the studies were composed of data gathered from eating disorder detection via screening.

The latest draft recommendation from the USPSTF concluded that its current evidence is not enough for evaluating screening for eating disorders among adults and adolescents.

The draft recommendation statement and the corresponding evidence review, titled "Screening for Eating Disorders in Adolescents and Adults: An Evidence Review for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force," are accessible for public comment from October 19 to November 15.

What is Eating Disorder?

Eating disorder is an often overlooked health topic. The condition is related to abnormal eating behaviors and patterns that could severely inflict physical and emotional health. The most frequent eating disorders encountered in health admissions are binge-eating disorder, anorexia nervosa, and bulimia nervosa. Most eating disorders are triggered by intense concern over physical body structure, including shape and weight. Focusing excessively on these areas could be a potential cause of the severe eating conditions. Eating disorders commonly develop in age groups such as teens and adolescents, but many cases are still recorded on other sets.

