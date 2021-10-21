Close

The SpaceX Starship is another topic of conversation because of its popularity amid the FAA's environmental study, determining whether the firm can launch from its Boca Chica site. People debate how much the Starship can carry, particularly when it approaches its limit and becomes a disposable spaceship. But then Elon Musk now has the answer!

The Starship rocket can carry a lot. But its payload and cargo would be determined by the arrangement with the government or corporation that demands it after it takes off. Some people compared the payload capacity of SpaceX's newest Starship to that of NASA's Saturn V rocket from the mid-20th century, which is now a museum piece.

SpaceX Starship: Elon Musk Prefers Reusable Rockets!

A reusable rocket would be more cost-effective for a spaceflight, especially because SpaceX can reuse the spaceship for another trip.

Furthermore, it appears that Elon Musk and SpaceX desire the Starship to be more reusable. This would be less expensive for the firm to build. Reusability is also a strong proponent of orbital rockets' complete and quick reusability for various applications. Moreover, Musk, with a Twitter handle @elonmusk, told CNBC Space Reporter Michael Sheetz in a tweet that reusability is the "holy grail" of orbital rocketry.

Full & rapid reusability is the holy grail of orbital rocketry — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2021

The cargo and payload options for the Starship would depend on whether other firms would be willing to work with SpaceX and pay top price for it.

SpaceX Starship Can Bring 250 Tons of Payload to Orbit as Expendable, 150 for Reusable Rocket

Elon Musk also stated that there are two Starship versions. These are expendable or reusable variants. He said in another tweet that the Starship could transport up to 250 tons of whatever cargo it needs to orbit as an expendable rocket. On the other hand, the Starship has a maximum payload capacity of just 150 tons if it were a completely reusable rocket.

Expendable spacecraft are one-time-use rockets that end up as space trash or a substance that engineers must break down since these types of rockets are no longer useable.

Well-optimized Starship would do ~250 tons to orbit as expendable & ~150 tons fully reusable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2021

For the time being, the SpaceX Starship is still looking into the permissions and licenses it will require for its next test flight, particularly as the FAA decides between itself and the general public. Concerned locals have expressed their worries over the Starship's operations near Boca Chica; therefore, SpaceX is awaiting its decision.

SpaceX Spaceships Also Stirring Up Trillion-Dollar Hype

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley, a major financial bank and wealth management business, believes SpaceX's Starship rockets would have far-reaching effects.

In a letter to investors obtained by CNBC, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said that technology advancements could change investor expectations about the space sector. Talking about space before Starship is like discussing the internet before Google, Jonas added.

Morgan Stanley's newest thoughts on SpaceX are in response to CNBC's news that the company's valuation had topped $100 billion.

Morgan Stanley believes Musk's business has built a "double flywheel" technology with its reusable rockets and Starlink internet satellites.

