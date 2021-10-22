State of Antimicrobial Resistance Monitored Under Novel Approach of Wastewater DNA Detection

Close

Experts from Newcastle University and collaborators from Egypt, Canada, and Spain have conducted a new study to develop a system that can detect antimicrobial resistance or AMR using water and wastewater samples. The trials conducted in the study involved two qPCR assays that can help experts examine samples under the DNA-based testing method. The study results are expected to contribute to an easier, more efficient AMR screening in any country.

New Method of AMR Detection in Wastewater DNA

The study included a novel approach inspired by the initial advancements utilized for the wastewater samples under the SARS-CoV-2 detection. In this systematic method, bacterias with and without AMR genes can be differentiated into separate groups. Most of the previous assay methods developed to detect AMR could have discrepancies, and there is no other option but to go through a series of complex examinations. However, the recent study could provide a solution to construct a one-shot detection of AMR from wastewater DNA samples. In addition, rapid testings for transmissible AMR could be made available soon at an affordable but reasonable price.

Newcastle University's School of Engineering expert and co-author of the study David Graham said in a PhysOrg report that the utility of wastewater is gradually becoming part of the vital health aspects in today's time. In addition, the principle could also be used not just by the issues that the pandemic brought but also with other health concerns such as the increasing population of superbugs. In the latest research, more accurate detection of AMR in DNA water samples is possible compared to the old methods available.

The results from the study could add a potential solution to the concerns that the World Economic Forum recently presented in their report. The information was authored with the participation of Graham and included topics such as the cost of AMR. The report mentioned that there is a scarcity of AMR process in local regions with limited or costly healthcare. In addition, the AMR costs are high to the larger economic group that has reduced labor supply due to productivity losses and lack of work time. Because of this, the waterborne AMR inflicts a 3.5 million increase in sick days every year, and unfortunately, costs at least 300 million dollars globally.

AMR and the Public Health

AMR is among the greatest concerns in the field of public health. Failure to acknowledge the fluctuating levels of AMR could lead to uncontrollable cases and costly treatments of some of the most common infections. Conditions that may occur when AMR is overlooked could be induced by bacterias, fungi, parasites, and viruses.

Newcastle University's School of Engineering expert and co-author of the research Marcos Baluja said that due to the advancements in the health care field, we had attained the environmental data from AMR and the effects it could relay to the public health. The latest study, according to Baluja, is part of a wider effort of the institute to understand more about both the complex and evolutionary concerns under AMR selection and sustainability through effective approaches. The study was published in the journal Water Research, titled ".Dynamics of integron structures across a wastewater network - Implications to resistance gene transfer."

