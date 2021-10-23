Close

A tongue-eating louse is known for doing what's described as an "icky job" as it wants to get inside the mouth of an animal where it's found to "eat" and eventually, replace the tongue.

As specified in an NPR report, fortunately for us humans, the isopod is not affecting us. However, this Atlantic croaker, as well as the other fish are unlucky enough. This was according to a post on Facebook by the Texas-based Galveston Island State Park in Texas.

The social media post said such a parasite detaches the tongue of the fish, then attaches itself to the mouth of the fish, and turns out to be its tongue.

Then, the parasite feeds on the mucus of the fish. More so, it happens to be the lone none occurrence where a parasite functionally replaces the organ of the host.

Eating and Replacing Fish's Tongue

Several commenters on the post said that for years now, they've seen the tongue-eating louse on fish in nearby Gulf of Mexico waters.

According to Science Director Mark Fisher, for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Coastal Fisheries Division, alongside croaker, the parasite typically exists in the mouths of sea trout, as well as several snapper species.

A similar Little Rock report said that these isopod crustaceans are associated with the pill bugs, also known as the "rolly-pollies" that can be found in any backyard. It appears like the numerous parasites in the Cymothoa genus of the louse use a similar scheme.

Specifically, fish are so frequently seen with their tongue being replaced by the isopod that they are known as "mug mouths," a report on the North Carolina Fishes website said.

Furthermore, they are so typical in a snapper that version of the house has another name, its second, a snapper-chocking isopod.

Facts About Tongue-Eating Louse

Although evidently, the tongue-eating louse would establish a less-than-attractive creature for most humans, scientifically, it's forming a remarkable adaptation.

This stays the louse's ocean-dwelling species, occupying most warm oceans. As its name's implication, louse gets in a fish's mouth and bites its tongue.

Essentially, the louse is attaching itself at the tongue's base and cuts off the blood supply to the organ. In time, according to the Our Beating Planet website, the said organ would weaken and fall away.

Afterward, the louse becomes the fish's tongue. There embodies the lone known occurrence of a parasite that in fact, physically replaces an organ in its host.

Only the female louse does this though. The males, for their part, are attaching themselves to the fish's gills, directly behind the female.

Mystery Behind the Tongue-Eating Job

Apparently, the tongue-eating louse does not seem to cause any other impairment to the host. Once the tongue has been replaced, the said parasite then directly feeds upon the host fish's mucus and blood.

Aside from this fact, scientists know little information about the lifecycle of the louse. For still unclear reasons, they appear to be choosy in terms of the fish species they are parasitizing.

To date, the louses have been detected in eight fish species. The creature is posing no danger to humans though unless they are directly handled. In that circumstance, they can then, inflict a painful bite.

Related information about the tongue-eating louse is shown on Opaleye's YouTube video below:

