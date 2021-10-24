Close

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has photographed two dancing galaxies. The galaxies that are colliding are more than 200 million light-years away from Earth.

Aside from that, Hubble Space Telescope recorded some other fascinating sights, like the death of a star and a starburst galaxy.

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Detects a Risky Dance

This month, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope photographed two colliding galaxies, including Arp 91. Two galaxies are colliding closely, according to NASA's blog post and Twitter account. The aforementioned cosmic dance is located over 100 million light-years away from Earth.

NGC 5953 and NGC 5954 are two galaxies that makeup Arp 91. The NGC 5953 is the brighter of the two, seen on the lower right. The NGC 5954 is the oval-shaped galaxy located on the top right.

Hubble caught a glimpse of two interacting galaxies, called Arp 91, locked in a dangerous dance more than 100 million light-years from Earth!



In this #HubbleFriday image, we see how immense gravitational attraction is causing these galaxies to interact: https://t.co/lqmhYfsnzY pic.twitter.com/9ZmMTA4YCF — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 8, 2021

In the image, NGC 5953 is tugging on NGC 5954 and appears to be extending one spiral arm downward. The interaction is caused by the tremendous gravitational pull of these galaxies. Furthermore, most astronomers think that spiral galaxies colliding leads to the development of an elliptical galaxy.

However, NASA noted that large collisions take hundreds of millions of years to occur, and the interacting galaxies' appearance would not alter much.

NASA Hubble Image: Intergalactic Dance

According to another NASA blog post, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope discovered the galaxy pair Arp 86. The reported pair of interacting galaxies is around 200 million light-years away from Earth, near Pegasus's constellation. The Arp 86 is made up of two galaxies - NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 - a piece of comprehensive information explained.

NGC 7753 is a massive spiral galaxy that dwarfs its smaller counterpart NGC 7752. The NGC 7752 appears to be practically related to the NGC 7753, which is why it was given the designation Arp 86, which denotes that the two galaxies appear in astronomer Halton Arp's Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, which researchers published in 1966. The space agency uploaded the photo on Twitter, too.

💃 Shall we dance?



This #HubbleFriday image shows a pair of galaxies locked in a cosmic dance.



Eventually, the gravitational pull between them will result in the smaller galaxy being tossed out into space or engulfed by its larger neighbor.



For more: https://t.co/z9UYOReSTY pic.twitter.com/ygGwWTjRrP — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 22, 2021

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has also studied Arp 86 to understand better the relationship between nascent stars and the frigid gas clouds they develop. It also spotted star clusters, gas clouds, and dust in a range of settings distributed across adjacent galaxies in connection to this.

When combined with the Atacama Large Millimeter or Submillimeter Array (ALMA), NASA Hubble's observations might provide significant information for scientists researching the star's birth. According to NASA, ALMA is a massive radio telescope that is positioned high in the Chilean Andes.

In a previous Science Times article, the NASA Hubble space telescope documented the death of a star during a supernova explosion, and astronomers speculated that this discovery might experts use as an early warning system to spot a dying star.

