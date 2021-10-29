Detect Alarming Cholesterol Level in Legs Through Toenails

Close

High cholesterol is among the dangerous health conditions that could inflict severe damage without giving any warning signs or symptoms. Once triggered, high cholesterol could abruptly decrease or restrict the blood flow throughout any part of the body. This process is called peripheral arterial disease or PAD, and it frequently occurs right after the body's collective system detects abnormally high levels of cholesterol. Previous studies have presented toenails as the best form of indication that has the capacity to confirm the presence of intensive cholesterol in a body.

High Cholesterol and Peripheral Arterial Disease

Cholesterol is a thick, waxy composition that is emitted by the liver. Cholesterol, contrary to popular belief, does not originate exclusively from negative foreign materials such as food. It is an essential compound that helps the body regulate metabolism, and the lack of cholesterol may lead to the failure of important processes that take place in our body's nourishment department. However, too much cholesterol could also lead to severe problems such as blood flow restriction to certain parts of the body, as well as various types of heart disease.

High cholesterol levels may decrease or cut off the bloodstream in many parts of the body. The most frequent target of this activity is the legs. When this state happens, peripheral arterial disease or PAD occurs. Much of the recorded cases under PAD are not detected by the patient, as there are no underlying symptoms that could confirm whether or not it already attacks the specified region. The National Health Service said that some patients experience PAD in their limbs when they walk, but the pain could be eliminated after several minutes of resting.

The toenails could be the best alerts for confirming an active peripheral arterial disease on a patient's body. According to Express UK, the toenails become brittle and grow slower compared to their standard length development whenever PAD is triggered on the legs. But alongside the indication, there are many other signs that could be observed from legs and other parts of the body. Some of the symptoms observed in the legs are hair loss, weakness, open sores, numbness, and change of color. The muscles on the limbs may also shrink, and in men, and erectile function may occur.

ALSO READ: Kristen Kroll, Breaking New Ground in Understanding Brain Development





How to Prevent Alarming Cholesterol

Before having an encounter with these rare symptoms, the best way to prevent high cholesterol is to consult experts regarding the matter. The most accurate method to precisely identify the disease is through blood extraction. Many of the specialists could also refer or suggest potential steps that would help individuals to detect high cholesterol in them. Most recommendations are based on the physical health status of a patient, as well as their basic data such as age and weight.

To determine the intensity of cholesterol and give an additional overview to the experts, the patients must be confident to state any underlying or past illnesses. In this way, further steps will be specialized, and treatments could potentially work faster. The best shields against the diseases correlated to cholesterol are always a healthy diet and physical exercise.

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Spot A Narcissist Partner? Check Out These Key Signs Of Narcissism and Tips To Get Out of the Toxic Relationship

Check out more news and information on Medicine and Health in Science Times.