Close

TikTok is a video-sharing app that attracts a billion users each month, is drawn in by 15-second videos, and rapidly rises to viral recognition, and it is safe to say that it is one of the biggest drivers this year of online culture.

However, Happiful reported, among these popular video posts, including animal videos, DIY hacks, and daily moments, among others, are more factual trends, not to mention fanciful than factual, and in terms of health and wellness, it is worthy of knowing how to spot when a person is leading people down a path of wrong information.

Below are three of the many wellness trends on TikTok, broken down and taken a look at the tiny details of such big promises:

ALSO READ: TikTok Launches New Features; An Initiative to Help Enhance Mental Health of Teens





1. 75-Day Weight Loss Regimen

Dubbed on TikTok as the "75 Hard Challenge," this trending video features a 75-day weight loss program developed by a team of podcasters, motivational speakers, author, and businessman Andy Frisella.

Following this program, each day, an individual needs to eat a limiting diet, exercise two times for at least 45 minutes every time, drink four liters of water, "read 10 pages of nonfiction" each day, and take a quick cold shower.

To some level, the 75 hard challenge is intriguing as it factors in more extensive wellbeing work with reading and taking 5-minute showers; a clinical trial published in Medical Hypotheses discovered cold showers exhibited potential for easing symptoms of depression.

That said, the entire point of the challenge is that it is extreme, and for the average individual, will be unsustainable and possibly unhealthy.

With any weight-loss objective, it is essential to think about long-term changes in a healthy lifestyle instead of punishing and limiting behaviors.

2. 1 Gallon of Water Each Day

Undeniably, it is a challenge to drink one gallon of water every day, equivalent to 4.5 liters. Guidance differs, although the National Health Service has recommended that adults drink six to eight glasses of water. Roughly 1.2 to 1.5 liters and other liquids every day to replace an average loss of fluids like lower-fat milk, water, coffee, sugar-free beverages, and tea all count.

With that in mind, unless one is exercising a lot, 4.6 liters of water may be excessive, although it's dangerous, too. While it is difficult to put a number on it, as every person's body needs different things, drinking excessively can disrupt the body's electrolyte balance. It can make one feel full, as well, heading him to eat less nutritious food needed for good health.

3. The 'Salad Jar' Challenge

Fundamentally a new level to artistically preparing meals is by having salad jars. In this popular video, TikTokers lay their salad ingredients in the jar, placing them in the fridge for later to enjoy.

Eventually, healthy eating does not need to be artistically pleasing, and it could be said that such a trend places more emphasis on the manner the food is looking compared to its nutritional content.

Nevertheless, for someone enjoying the added flare of an attractive-looking lunch, and he's packing a nutritional line-up, this is a must-try enjoyable trend.

Creative, diverse, balanced, nutritional salads, as described in the Nutritionist Resource site, can be delicious, not to mention filling. It's also a plastic-free way to enjoy a meal.

Related information about the one-gallon challenge on TikTok is shown on JustMe's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: TikTok's Viral Tourette Videos Play a Role in Rapid Increase of Tics in Teen Girls

Check out more news and information on TikTok and Medicine & Health in Science.