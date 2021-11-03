Close

An amateur team of treasure hunters claims to be closer to finding the famous Lemminkäinen Hoard. The team searched due to the promising fortune that the 'world's largest treasure hoard' contains. The hidden artifacts, once unearthed, are expected to have a worth of 15 billion pounds or a staggering 20.4 billion dollars in today's pricing.

Temple Twelve and the Search for Finland's Lemminkäinen Hoard

The team, called the Temple Twelve, is on a long-term expedition across the vast regions in Finland to find the Lemminkäinen Hoard, which is theorized to have various treasured materials worth millions of dollars. Among the goods believed to have been buried among the hoard are solid golds, ancient artifacts, and jewels. Since then, the Temple Twelve began their search in 1987 and has been actively conduction research regarding the treasure.

A Good News Network report specified the hoard's contents, and according to the team, there are over 50,000 gemstones buried with it. Diamond and other precious stones are believed to have been included in the buried stash, along with over 1,000 artifacts crafted thousands of years ago. The gold materials are not just gold bars, either. The team believes that the Lemminkäinen Hoard contains 18-carat gold human statues that scale to the size of an actual person. The collective treasures are rumored to have been placed in a specified location in Helsinki's Sibbosberg cave system, just 20 miles from Finland's capital.

The Lemminkäinen Hoard is still undiscovered despite the three decades of exploration conducted by numerous experts and enthusiasts. According to a report by the New York Post, there had been a total of 100 professionals that attempted to unearth Finland's treasure hoard, but to no avail. However, a recent development was confirmed by the team, and after 34 years of excavation that totaled over 100,000 hours, the Lemminkäinen Hoard is anticipated to manifest in the cave this upcoming summer.

Excavation of World's Largest Treasure Hoard Expected Next Summer

The Temple Twelve began their search for the Lemminkäinen Hoard in 1987. Each year, the team dedicated their summer to diving under the depths of the cave in Helsinki. The group comprises international members hailing from America, Russia, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Finland, and Australia. Although the team has been conducting the expedition for over three decades now, Temple Twelve does not have any scientific experience and professional background.

Lemminkäinen Hoard, expert, historian, and Temporarily Insane author Carl Borgen presented the personal experiences and first accounts of the Temple Twelve members throughout the history of searching the treasure hoard. According to the specialist, the long-awaited success of the crew will be finally met with the most groundbreaking progress, as a recent clue pointed out the whereabouts of the largest treasure hoard on the planet.

Lemminkäinen Hoard was initially recognized in 1984 when a citizen known as Ior Bock claimed that their family was a member of the Lemminkäinen heritage. In addition, the family claimed to be a direct descendant of the treasure hoard's owner.





