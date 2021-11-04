Close

Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin asked Tom Hanks to go to space. However, the actor said he did not want to pay a whopping $28 million for a single flight.

The 90-year-old Star Trek actor, William Shatner, was sent into space last month by a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Shatner, on the other hand, was not Bezos' first pick. On Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tom Hanks revealed that the Amazon CEO had asked him before granting the ride to Shatner.

Tom Hanks Declines Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos Invite

According to the Huffington Post, billionaire Jeff Bezos reached out to other high-profile celebrities to be among his Blue Origin space trip, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.

However, the actor and filmmaker revealed that Bezos had asked him to pay for his rocket seat, which costs $28 million. However, Hanks seemed dubious of the actual amounts, stating that the expense is "something like that."

It's worth mentioning that Blue Origin has refused to publish the cost of a ticket inside its rocket. Still, estimates put the cost at $100 million.

Hanks appears to have gotten a significant price drop offer from Bezos personally if the estimate is seriously regarded.

The actor also wants to feel what it would be like to travel to space "right now." He went on to say that having that experience did not have to cost him $28 million and that he could do it at home. Hanks also mentioned that the spacecraft would only last 12 minutes. He said people could all do it in the comfort of their seats.

Turning to the audience, Hanks led them through a step-by-step simulation of what he imagined it would be like to travel to space. WTSP said Hanks leaned back in his chair and began imitating G-force by pointing his head toward the ceiling.

Interestingly, The Wall Street Journal unveiled Shatner, who took the Blue Origin trip, did not pay anything for his flight. Instead, Bezos registered Shatner as a guest.

Blue Origin Second Crew Flight

Science Times said the Blue Origin aircraft carrying "Star Trek" star William Shatner, who at the age of 90 became the oldest passenger to journey to space, took off last October 13.

It happened three months after Bezos's space exploration firm's first passenger voyage, which featured the billionaire.

Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries, who are not astronauts, joined the Star Trek actor.

Shatner stated that the experience of going to space was "the most meaningful," in contrast to how Hanks views the trip.

Blue Origin's civilian-based commercial space flight potential takes crew members for around 12 minutes over the Kármán line, the accepted imaginary space limit.

You may book a place online if you have the funds and want to catch a trip to space with the corporation. To receive alerts about forthcoming flights, you have to submit your name, email, and phone number. Here is the link to the needed form.

