Researchers in Aca Applied Nano Materials recently showed an indicator that's changing color when exposed to increasing alkaline phosphatase levels, an enzyme that predicts the exponential growth of phytoplankton.

As specified in a Phys.org report, murky green algal blooms are "more than a major eyesore." Specifically, they revealed that a body of water could be unsafe for drinking or swimming.

At present, though, there is an effective warning system for forthcoming blooms. A smartphone or naked eye can identify this change.

Essentially, a surplus of phosphorus in freshwater systems leads algae, like phytoplankton and cyanobacteria, to grow uncontrollably, transforming water into a "pea soup" of these organisms.

Algal Blooms

Algal blooms can threaten drinking water supplies as some algal species discharge foul smells or toxins. However, if people knew when an algal bloom could develop, they could manage it by baking out or killing the algae before they turn into a problem.

Formerly, Jingjing Deng and colleagues presented that alkaline phosphatase contributes to the bioavailable phosphorus from multifaceted compounds, and the increasing enzyme levels could predict phosphorus-associated algal blooms.

Nevertheless, current identification approaches for alkaline phosphatase are not quite specific or sensitive. Therefore, the researchers wanted to employ the reaction catalyzed by alkaline phosphate to induce both fluorescent and noticeable color changes in a water specimen.

The study authors first incorporated copper ions with monophosphate to develop the color-changing indicator, making spherical nanoparticles.

Incorporated within the Nanoparticles

What the researchers did next was that they incorporated two compounds and within the nanoparticles. Such compounds include ethylene and sulforhodamine.

The study's final outcome published in ACS Publications was a deep blue solution in visible light that fluoresced a bluish-purple under UV light. In the existence of alkaline phosphatase, the solution changed to a pinkish hue and a strong red fluorescence under UV light.

The scientists tested the indicator with water from more than ten river sites that had restricted bioavailable phosphorus, computing red-to-blue fluorescence ratios with a color scanning app of a smartphone.

As a result, they discovered that the portable digital method's dependability could detect alkaline phosphatase. It was as vigorous as benchtop measurements of the fluorescence of the indicator.

Activity Surge Detected Prior a Bloom

The study investigators were able to grow toxin-producing cyanobacteria in the laboratory, feeding them complex phosphorus-containing compounds. The alkaline changes were measured, as well.

Then, on the third day, a massive rise in the activity of enzymes was detected with both the visible changes in colors and fluorescence.

After a few days, the algae were exponentially growing. Since the indicator and a smartphone-based system detected the activity surge before bloom, the study authors said it could be developed for real-time monitoring and prediction of the field.

Algal Blooms

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, HAB, also called a harmful algal bloom, occurs when toxin-generating algae grow excessively in a water body.

Algae are microscopic bacteria that live in aquatic environments and employ photosynthesis to generate energy from sunlight, just like plants.

The excessive growth of algae, also known as an algal bloom, becomes noticeable to the naked eye, and it may come in red, brown, or green color, depending on the algae type.

Furthermore, algae are constantly present in natural bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and oceans, although a few types can produce toxins.

