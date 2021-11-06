Close

Due to a faulty toilet on the Dragon spacecraft, SpaceX astronauts had to wear diapers while flying back to Earth from the International Space Station.

Astronauts discovered a leaky toilet when they took up floor panels onboard the spacecraft ahead of Sunday's return. They detected the problem when a tube on the SpaceX spacecraft broke loose, and urine flowed beneath the floor on a private trip in September.

Spacecraft Urine Trouble Makes SpaceX Astronauts Rely On Diapers

According to CNN, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich told reporters on Friday that astronauts would have to count on their "undergarments" during the 20-hour flight home. Futurism said the same incident happened during how astronauts had to do their business in the Apollo era.

The identical problem was discovered in the other Crew Dragon capsule, named Endurance, which was scheduled to fly a crew of four to the International Space Station on Sunday. The launch was postponed for the second time to an unrelated "minor medical concern" and "bad weather conditions." It will now depart no sooner than Monday night.

Astronauts Had to Deal With "Suboptimal" Condition

Megan McArthur, an American astronaut, stated on Friday per Independent that the condition is "suboptimal." But that the team will deal with it.

Fortunately, the urine did not permanently damage the spacecraft. But that won't provide much solace to passengers inside the capsule for more than 24 hours - or perhaps longer in the case of Inspiration4 - while flying to the orbiting outpost.

ALSO READ: Crew-2 Astronauts Will Have to Use Undergarments For Waste Management As Toilet in SpaceX's Dragon is Off-Limits





SpaceX officials stated last week that they had discovered a solution to the spraying space toilet, as Science Times recently reported. However, based on Stich's statements on Friday, it appears that the patch has not yet been deployed.

Urine Issue Just One of Many Small Hurdles; Astronauts 'Not Worried'

Ms. McArthur and her colleagues have been on the International Space Station for six months. She and her three crewmates will take up several in their SpaceX capsule from when the hatches are locked until the planned splashdown on Monday morning.

According to the Associated Press (via Global News Canada), she told reporters at a press conference from orbit that spaceflight is full of many small hurdles. However, she stated that this bathroom issue is only one of many they face and address throughout their journey. As a result, she said that she was unconcerned about it.

Even though their replacements' launch has been delayed due to several factors mentioned above, NASA has opted to send them home.

On Wednesday, SpaceX plans to launch the replacement crew into space. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshides, and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough will join McArthur in their journey back home.

Onboard the ISS, two Russian astronauts, and one American will stay. Astronauts planted the first chili peppers in orbit during the expedition, which McArthur described as "a good moral boost."

RELATED ARTICLE: SpaceX Crew Dragon Urine Leak: Next Astronauts Fear They'll Swim With Pee Again?

Check out more news and information on SpaceX in Science Times.