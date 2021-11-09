10 Signs of Iron Deficiency in Women: What Foods Should You Eat to Prevent Anemia?

Close

Iron deficiency is defined as the lack of enough iron in the body to help carry oxygen through the bloodstream to all parts of the body. The Association of Anesthetists said that the documented prevalence of iron deficiency showed 15% to 18% cases are women.

The most common type of iron deficiency is anemia, although anyone could have an iron deficiency but not anemic. So how do you know if you have iron deficiency?





What is Iron-Deficiency Anemia?

According to the Office on Women's Health (OASH) under the US Department of Health & Human Services, iron-deficiency anemia is the most common type of anemia in which the body either does not make enough healthy red blood cells or these blood cells do not work properly.

The body needs iron to make hemoglobin that carries oxygen throughout the body, and the lack of iron could cause symptoms or illnesses. OASH said that iron-deficiency anemia affects more women than men, especially pregnant women, because they need to support their unborn child's development.

Also, up to 5% of women of childbearing age develop iron deficiency because of heavy menstrual flow. Other age groups at risk for iron deficiency anemia are infants, small children, and teens.

Symptoms of Iron Deficiency

Iron deficiency often develops slowly at the beginning, and some may not even feel any symptoms, or they could be mild, Express.co.uk reported. But as it gets worse, the NHS and OASH said that people with iron deficiency might experience the following symptoms:

Dizziness

Fatigue

Brittle Nails

Headaches

Low Body Temperature

Pale or yellow skin

Pica (unusual cravings of non-food items, like dirt or paper)

Shortness of breath or chest pain

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Weakness

For those who experience the symptoms mentioned above, it is advisable to seek medical attention to prevent serious complications immediately.

How to Prevent Iron Deficiency?

Prevention is better than cure. Eating iron-rich foods can reduce a person's risk of developing iron deficiency, according to Mayo Clinic. These foods include seafood, beans, dark green leafy vegetables, dried fruit, iron-fortified cereals, bread and pasta, and red meat, such as pork and poultry.

The body absorbs more iron in meat. But for those who do not eat meat should eat iron-rich plant-based foods to absorb the same amount as someone who eats meat and to supplement their needed iron intake.

Moreover, eating foods containing vitamin C also enhances iron absorption. Examples of vitamin c-rich foods include broccoli, grapefruit, kiwi, leafy vegetables, melons, oranges, strawberries, peppers, and tangerines.

Meanwhile, iron deficiency could also occur in infants. Therefore, it is recommended to feed them with their mother's breast milk or iron-fortified formula during their first year. Experts caution against cow's milk because they are not a good source of iron for babies and is not recommended for infants below one year. Babies can already eat iron-fortified cereals or pureed meats at least twice a day to boost their iron.

