Stunning images of the moon in the sky have been recently being shared as it lines up flawlessly with planets Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus.

A Washington Newsday report said a lot of sky gazers were inspired to point their cameras upwards and begin to shoot at the radiantly illuminated astronomic objects during the astounding lunar event that took place overnight on Monday.

In connection to the occurrence, Jupiter may be viewed at each image's top left corner, with Saturn appearing nearby.

Meanwhile, Venus and the moon appear to be sitting near each other, significantly further to the right side of the photos and nearer the horizon, both of them following the same trail that extends from Jupiter and Saturn.

Moon in a 'Waxing' Phase

One can take in the entire scene even without equipment, although with binoculars handy, the occurrence will display "some craters on the moon," a Space.com report specified.

Features of Venus, which are completely socked in by cloud, will no longer be seen. The phase of the moon is presently in a waxing stage as it approaches the full-on November 19.

Describing the meetup between the two celestial bodies, NASA said the occurrence "should be really pretty," and encourages the public not to miss it.

Essentially, the two worlds glide close to each other in the sky of Earth as they both happen to be on the ecliptic, the plane upon which the planets of the solar system, sun, and several moons orbit. As a result, one will frequently see the moon gliding the planets all throughout the year.

Brighter Venus This Month

As November continues, the Space.com report indicated, Venus will get brighter. There will be more fun to look forward to from both Venus and the moon as this month continues.

Venus will grow even more evident by month-end, as it moves higher up in the sky and far from the dense atmosphere close to the horizon.

Such a view improves because, as this planet moves around the sun, the ecliptic angle's evening angle is shifting upward, EarthSky reported. The impact is to take Venus higher in the west following sunset.

As for the moon, it will come in a partial lunar eclipse, as mentioned, on November 19 when it passes partway into this planet's shadow.

The eclipse is set to peak at 4:02 am EST during a six-hour occurrence visible from North and South America, Australia, and portions of Asia and Europe.

Some of the Sky Occurrences in November

According to a NASA report, starting November, Mars will begin to appear on top of the east-southern horizon as morning twilight starts. Mercury needs to be bright enough that one may still be able to view it in the glow of the dawn after it rises until around November 18.

By the morning of the next day, the day of the full Moon after next, as there begins a morning twilight, the only visible planet seen in the sky will be Mars, appearing just one degree on top of the east-southern horizon.

Meanwhile, the local arm of the home galaxy's bright stars will appear across the southwestern horizon. The bright star that appears nearest the directly overhead still will be Pollux above the west-southwestern horizon at 64 degrees.

Report about the recent occurrence in the sky is shown on Late Night Astronomy's YouTube video below:

Check out more news and information on Moon in Science Times.