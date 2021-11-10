Close

New research was able to gather data on the instances of chafing in fishes after contact with the skin of sharks. The information was acquired through diver regions in many parts of the world. The main interest of the study was to define the stunning biological interaction between the marine species known as the leerfish and the great white sharks in their territories located in South Africa. Among the potential reasons behind this underwater cooperation is the shark skin's structure comparable to sandpaper that is beneficial for other species to scrape off bacteria and other parasites in their bodies.

The oceanic spa treatment between the fish and sharks was observed to proceed between a few seconds to a maximum of 5 minutes. According to the study, the proportion of fish to a single shark may vary from one to a hundred.

Exfoliating Spa Treatment Between Great White Sharks and Leerfish

Sharks may have earned the top predator badge when the food chain under the seas is discussed. But in a new study, the frightening species are found to have another job. The oceanic mercenary was identified to have a more friendly activity that does not involve devouring other animals. Sharks also serve as exfoliation experts to treat a cluster of fishes from the bacteria and other micro-parasites that inhabit their bodies. In a report by Daily Mail, the University of Miami marine biology experts were able to capture the unexpected interaction between the tiny fishes and the terrifying sharks.

According to the study, the authors were able to examine this specified marine relationship through drone footage and other imaging methods from 47 accounts recorded in various locations on the planet. The observation noted that the rubbing action between the fish and sharks was frequently conducted between 8 seconds to 5 minutes. One species, called the Lichia amia, was observed to have dominated every location where shark spa treatments occur.

The Lichia amia is better known as the leerfish or garrick. A specified shark species were also identified to serve fishes frequently, and it was great white sharks that reside in South Africa's Plettenberg Bay.

Underwater Cleaning Behavior of Marine Animals More Common Than First Thought

A previous examination was conducted in the seamounts of Cebu, Philippines, regarding the cleaning behaviors of other shark species called the Alopias pelagicus or most commonly known as the thresher sharks. The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE, titled "Oceanic Sharks Clean at Coastal Seamount."

The University of Miami's Shark Research and Conservation Program and Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science experts led the study. According to the institute's press release, the research found that the chafing of fishes against the skins of sharks was a common cross-species interaction than first thought.

University of Miami's Department of Marine Ecosystems and Society expert, and author of the study Neil Hammerschlag, said that the structure of shark scales is comparable to a tooth-like appearance called dermal denticles. The surface of the skin has a rough, sandpaper-like texture that is surprisingly beneficial to the chafing activities of the fishes. The study was published in the journal Ecology, titled "Sharks as exfoliators: widespread chafing between marine organisms suggests an unexplored ecological role."

