Nebraska recently reported that three of their animal died due to COVID-19. The animals were identified as snow leopards, kept, and exhibited in the Lincoln Children's Zoo. The animals are known to have respective behaviors. They cheer up visitors through their unique physical appearances that are rare even in the wild. The children's zoo coincides with the snow leopards as among the most famous attractions, especially kids.

COVID-19 Took Lives of Three Snow Leopards in Nebraska

Last Friday, the three snow leopards passed away after being infected with the coronavirus. The complications took the adorable fluffy beasts named Makalu, Everest, and Ranney. The complications brought by COVID-19 gradually affected the systems of the pack after testing positive. The case of the coronavirus infection in the animals of Lincoln Children Zoo is not the first, and there are many species in other zoos that were already affected by the same culprit. However, the scientific data on COVID-infected animals are still lacking, and the question of their transmission, treatment, and cure remains unsolved.

The worst part of the Nebraska animal infection is that the diseased snow leopards, also known as Panthera uncia or Uncia uncia, were already listed in the world's endangered animals and the scarce population of large cats are already prone to extinction. Only a few thousand leopards of the same species are currently thriving in the wild, and with the dangers of the coronavirus, the snow leopards would be much more prone to disappearance.

The Lincoln Children's Zoo authorities said in The Washington Post report that the three leopards were admired by the zoo experts and the people who visit the sanctuary. The authorities expressed their deepest endearment towards the species that have been part of the zoo's big animal family for a while now. Alongside the pack of snow leopards, there were other animals that were infected by the coronavirus, including a couple of Sumatran tigers named Kumar and Axl. According to a PhysOrg report, the two did survive from the complications of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Animals: Is It Possible?

The Cornell Feline Health Center said that it is possible for humans to pass the coronavirus to cats. In addition, an infected cat could also transmit the coronavirus to other cats. But even if it is scientifically possible, there is still no concrete evidence to prove that the coronavirus could be passed on from cats to humans. According to the Food and Drug Administration, animal-to-human transmission is still at low risk.

The Lincoln Children's Zoo experts said that there had been symptoms of the coronavirus that were observed from the snow leopards a month before they passed away. Among the symptoms that manifested from the species include loss of appetite and coughing. To ensure the condition of the animals, the zookeepers analyzed their health status by gathering both swab and fecal samples. Unfortunately, the tests showed that the huge cats were positive for COVID-19. After the confirmation, the snow leopards were treated with medicinals such as antibiotics and steroids. However, the statement of the zoo did not inform whether or not the animals were vaccinated.

