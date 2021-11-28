Before Christmas, SpaceX and NASA will embark on a voyage that will focus on a resupply cargo mission for the International Space Station (ISS), as well as a prospective cancer medication trial. The trip would see SpaceX's Cargo Dragon deliver its supplies to the International Space Station, as well as the needs of people who have been residing there.





NASA, SpaceX to Conduct Cargo Resupply for the ISS During the Holidays via Dragon Spacecraft

In a statement, NASA said the space agency and SpaceX are planning another flight with the Dragon to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. This time focused on a replenishment mission to meet the needs and requirements of those who remain in space. The resupply mission would take place on Tuesday, December 21. Live coverage of the mission will be available on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the NASA website.

SpaceX's spaceship for this trip is the Cargo Dragon, which is recognized for its reusability. It will transport supplies to the astronauts onboard the space station, continuing their work above the clouds. The resupply mission will launch from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Food, supplies, and scientific experiments will be delivered to the orbiting crew by Dragon. These include a protein crystal growth study that might enhance cancer medicine delivery and a mobile bioprinter that could one day be used to print tissue directly onto wounds for speedier healing.

Kathy Lueders, the Associate Administrator of the Space Operations Mission Directorate, tweeted that the cargo carried by SpaceX's Dragon would be focused on cancer medicine that can aid in the treatment of the condition. Medical scientists onboard the International Space Station would conduct the research, which would speed up the progress of contemporary medicine.

We’re targeting Dec. 21 for the next @SpaceX resupply mission to the @Space_Station, which will bring scientific investigations to the orbiting crew, including a protein crystal growth study that could improve the delivery of cancer treatment drugs. https://t.co/M8S06a8Mt9 pic.twitter.com/yb1VbpdLri — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) November 28, 2021

SpaceX and NASA's Missions Conducting Several Missions Now

SpaceX and NASA are known to be partners in so-called "Commercial Crew" missions, including Boeing's Starliner platform, which has yet to fly its maiden voyage. Although SpaceX has completed three flights as part of NASA's missions, Boeing has yet to test its Starliner and its faulty engines and propulsion.

After a series of delays, SpaceX's Crew-3 has finally arrived at the International Space Station after its intended launch date of Halloween was pushed back. Nonetheless, this SpaceX flight would send them the equipment and resources required to finish their space experience, especially since they have a task to perform.

NASA has designated SpaceX as an agency that it may contract for tasks, and the firm has a long history of working with NASA, including flights outside of the Commercial Crew program. Being one of the most active private firms in the space race, SpaceX's popularity and dependability have been the key drivers to the missions.

