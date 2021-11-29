Scientists have recently found new hope from the striking footage of a coral spawning occurrence on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia as they, among those who had firsthand experience of the spawning said "it's like being in a reverse snowstorm."

A News.com.au report said, the scientists described the spawning event as the "most encouraging moment" they have seen. It was, as mentioned, like in a reverse snowstorm, where millions of sperm and egg stream upwards from the coral underneath.

According to Dr. Dean Miller, the Great Barrier Reef Legacy director, and a marine biologist, it was the "best coral spawning event" and the most encouraging one he has ever seen on the Great Barrier Reef in years, specifically since 2016.

The spawning only takes place once each year from October to December and can only be forecasted by looking at the phase of the moon, the tide, and water temperature.

Coral Spawning

Essentially, corals are trapped to the bottom of the ocean, and "they cannot get up to meet with other corals," explained Dr. Miller and thus, they have been able to develop a substitute approach to reproduce.

Such an alternative method comprises coordinating the timing of the eggs and sperm's release, increasing the probability of them meeting each other at the surface.

The approach is very effective, said Miller, adding, they have developed the largest living structure using such a method.

Like a 'Snowstorm in Reverse'

Dr. Miller compared the spawning event to a snowstorm in a reverse or underwater blizzard in which, everything comes up from the bottom "where the corals are," and floats to the surface.

He continued describing the occurrence as being surrounded by millions of individuals coral eggs and sperm, if not billions of them, of all different colors. Essentially, divers can differentiate eggs from sperm due to their generally bigger size.

The marine biologist also explained the occurrence up there with the "northern and southern lights" as an extremely spectacular event to witness and be part of.

This year, he has managed to capture the spawning at the reef north of Port Douglas throughout three nights, following the full moon this month, a separate report from the News.com.au specified.

It has been predominantly heartening for Dr. Miller to see the mass of activity in 2021, as three coral bleaching occurrences since 2016 have dampened down past occurrences.

State of 'Recovery and Repair'

After bleaching occurrences, corals are not heavily reproductive because of heat stress and thus, there has not been a similar abundance of offspring in the past years.

In addition, bleaching is affecting the number of corals spawning and the diversity of those that are spawning decreased

To succeed in a spawning event, Miller explained, means the reef is in a state of "recovery and repair." That is how the Great Barrier Reef is generating, he added.

It is a favorable moment for the reef, the marine biologist said more had to be done to shield its future. He elaborated, "We're certainly not out of the woods," when it comes to climate impact.

This is foreseen to be a potential coral bleaching year, therefore, there is still a need to do everything that can be done to guarantee that the Great Barrier Reef stays "great forever," said Miller.

