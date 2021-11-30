Many individuals want to go to the furthest reaches of the universe. However, only a few people can do so and visit the International Space Station (ISS). As a result, it has piqued the interest of many individuals, particularly when it comes to what it's like to live there.

How do astronauts get their rest? What method do they use to shower? How do they go about peeing? These are likely some of the questions that everyone interested in extraterrestrial life has pondered.

Here's how the astronauts on the International Space Station do it.

Astronauts Pee, Poop in International Space Station

Some people may find it difficult to understand how astronauts urinate and poop in space. However, believe it or not, there is a toilet onboard the ISS. It isn't like the ones we have here on Earth, though.

NASA spent $23 million in 2018 on a specifically built vacuum toilet for the International Space Station, the University at Buffalo said.

To pee, they can sit or stand and then press the funnel and hose closely against their skin so that nothing spills out," according to the report.

To poop, the astronaut must open the lid of the vacuum toilet and sit on the toilet seat, exactly like any other toilet. The vacuum toilet begins suctioning as soon as the lid is raised, ensuring that the contents do not float away.

Astronauts Don't Shower On ISS Like People Do On Earth

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) do not shower in space as people do on Earth.

"On the ISS, astronauts do not shower but rather use liquid soap, water, and rinseless shampoo," according to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum website.

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg explained how astronauts wash their hair in orbit in a YouTube video in 2013.

Eating in Space

One of the most often asked topics about what life is like in space is how astronauts eat.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) claims that the International Space Station (ISS) has an oven for reheating meals. The ISS, however, does not have a refrigerator.

Food is served in disposable containers in space. Some foods, such as fruits and brownies, may be eaten raw, while others, like spaghetti, require water. There are condiments accessible on the ISS as well. However, salt and pepper are only available in liquid form.

Sleeping in ISS

Have you ever wondered how astronauts sleep in space?

NASA claims that astronauts can sleep in any posture while in space. However, astronauts must practically connect themselves to something to avoid drifting around aimlessly and maybe colliding with something or someone else.

Crew members of the International Space Station sleep in sleeping bags in crew rooms that are just spacious enough for one person.

