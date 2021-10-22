Close

SpaceX's new Starship rocket is in the process of development for all possible improvements it could get that elevate it above its predecessors. The vehicle is being built in southeast Texas, where the biggest platform of SpaceX is located. Elon Musk's space agency is focusing on several aspects of the rocket that would make it perform more than expected.

The milestones that Starship has already achieved are its own tower construction and the installation of a vacuum-grade Raptor engine, which is considered the most powerful engine for space ventures. With the success of the Starship development, Elon Musk recently informed that the vehicle could perform an orbital flight next month once approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration to FAA has been signed.

SpaceX Starship Prototype First Attempt of Orbital Launch Next Month

The Starship prototype could be launched earlier than expected as long as the federal agency gives its go signal. On October 21's engine test, SpaceX's SN20 vessel was able to fire its first breath, showing off its lively blaze ready for launch. The performance from the latest test of the prototype was not just a mere exhibition, but a confirmation that SpaceX is ready to launch another rocket for the benefit of space ventures. The engine test is evidence that the flight of the new Starship vessel won't be delayed anytime soon. In fact, lunch would be conducted any time within the next couple of months. But Elon Musk emphasized that it could still happen as soon as November, as long as the endorsement from FAA has given the green light.

Elon Musk tweeted on October 22 that the Starship will get its first orbital launch next month, and the attempt will take place once the regulatory approval is signed. The license that the FAA requires is a standard regulation that all orbital flights go through. It also includes some of the approval from the environmental review that the federal agency recorded from SpaceX's South Texas site.

The engagement, titled "Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program at the SpaceX Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, Texas," was released last September 17 and was opened to the public Util October 18 for any feedback and suggestions. FAA extended the collection of comments from the observers through physical mail and email up until November 1.

Approval from FAA to Launch Starship

Space reported that the public comments were indeed essential to point out the concerns from an inclusive perspective. The feedback gathered for the Sout Texas site, near Boca Chica, gained many positive statements alongside other groups that voiced out environmental concerns from the upcoming launches.

The review from FAA is the only thing that SpaceX is waiting for, as it will grant the license to the space agency for the next Starship spacecraft launch and the biggest presentation of the company's Super Heavy rocket. Once the orbital attempt concludes with a successful flight, SpaceX is expected to develop the rocket to get ready for any plans and missions that will include the transport of both humans and cargo.

