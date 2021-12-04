Plastics are part of the life of humans and have proven to be useful since it was discovered. They can be used in many things, such as carrying things, wrapping food, container, and many other things. However, they pollute the environment and harm people's health. A new study, titled "Effects of Dicyclohexyl Phthalate Exposure on PXR Activation and Lipid Homeostasis in Mice," published in Environmental Health Perspectives, explores how everyday plastic use can lead to high cholesterol and increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. They identified a specific chemical used in plastic production that is a potential risk for developing these conditions.

Chemical in Plastics Can Cause High Cholesterol Levels

Science Daily reported that researchers from the University of California, Riverside, led by biomedical scientist Changcheng Zhou presented a link between plastics and high cholesterol that may cause cardiovascular diseases.

The team found that the chemical dicyclohexyl phthalate (DCHP), which is used to make plastics more durable, leads to hypercholesterolemia or increased plasma cholesterol levels and ceramide production in mice.

Zhou, a professor in the UCR School of Medicine, explained that DCHP strongly binds to a receptor called pregnane X receptor (PXR). DCHP targets the PXR signaling in the gut, which triggers the expression of key proteins needed for cholesterol absorption and transport, eliciting high cholesterol.

Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed that the widely used phthalate plasticizer be labeled as a high-priority substance for risk evaluation as not much is known about DCHP's negative effects on the human body.

"To our knowledge, our study is the first to show the effects of DCHP exposure on high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease risk in mouse models," Zhou said in a statement. "Our results provide insights and new understandings of the impact of plastic-associated chemicals on high cholesterol -- or dyslipidemia -- and cardiovascular disease risk."

Researchers also found that the DCHP chemical in the intestines of mice contains higher circulating ceramides, which are waxy lipid molecules associated with increased cardiovascular risk.

Zhou said that this also shows the significance of PXR's role in contributing to the adverse effects of everyday plastic use on human cardiovascular health.

Plastics With Hazardous Chemicals Threaten Human Health

Experts from all over the world also elaborated on the harm brought by plastics to human health. Plastics containing and leaching hazardous chemicals threaten human health, such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs).

Express.co.uk reported that EDCs disturb the hormone system in the body and increase the risk of developing serious diseases, like cancer, diabetes, reproductive disorders, and neurological impairments of developing fetuses and children.

Dr. Jodi Flaws from the University of Illinois said that everyday plastics that people use at home, at work, or anywhere are mostly exposing people to a toxic cocktail of EDCs. Therefore, definitive action is needed worldwide to protect not only the environment but, most importantly, human health.

On the other hand, the British Plastics Federation countered and said that it is important to recognize the critical benefits of plastics across a range of products. For instance, plastic use in food is safe as long as it passes all requirements of food safety and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) legislation.

