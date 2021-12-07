West Australians were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime sight on Monday night. The planets aligned in what was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

That is because three planets and a crescent moon appear in close proximity in the southwest sky. Look southwest as the sun sets and darkness descends.

The dazzling Venus appears lowest above the horizon from right to left. The waxing crescent moon appears slightly behind dimmer Saturn as it moves up and to the left. Higher to the left, the bright Jupiter completes the three-planet system with the Moon.

West Australians Treated to Rare Astronomical Event

The Moon, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter were all perfectly aligned and visible across the state, The West Australian said. The uncommon phenomenon became apparent to the naked eye from throughout WA about 8 p.m. local time.

People in Perth, particularly those in the northern and eastern sections of the city, were able to see the planets and Earth's Moon lined up since the weather was clear in most regions.

The sight could even be seen in Karratha, farther north in the state's Pilbara area.

If anybody in Western Australia missed the unusual sight - which could be seen without a telescope - the alignment would be seen again on Friday.

According to Perth Observatory (via 9News), the Moon will have shifted to the other side of the planets by then.





US, UK Will Also Get The Treat

This week, The Sun said astronomers will still be treated to a stunning celestial display when three planets and the Moon align in the night sky. Every evening from Tuesday through Friday, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Earth's rocky satellite will appear above the United States and the United Kingdom.

The planets should be visible to the naked eye, but our lunar neighbor will be more difficult to locate. Head outside shortly before sunset and gaze southwest to see the alignment for yourself.

Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter will be aligned approximately north of Sagittarius and south of Aquarius constellations in the twilight sky. The brightest and lowest planet will be Venus, followed by the second brightest but the tallest planet, Jupiter. Saturn will be a bit darker in the center. Throughout the week, the Moon will move along the line of planets, beginning near Venus and ending near Jupiter.

On December 10, all four stretch themselves into a dramatic straight line across the southwestern sky for the grand finale.

How to Watch

Choose a location with minimum light pollution and a clear southern horizon for the best possibility of seeing the alignment. The alignment should be visible all night, although it will be most apparent immediately before sunset. That's roughly 4:30 p.m. local time in London and New York.

If you're unsure what you're looking at, a stargazing app that pinpoints objects of interest can help. However, be sure to take a break from your phone thereafter, as stargazing is best done when your eyes have accustomed to the darkness.

SkyView Lite and Star Walk 2 are two stargazing apps we recommend. Keep in mind that some apps are free to download, while others charge a small fee. Before you download an app, check the reviews to be sure you're getting the most bang for your cash.

