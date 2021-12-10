(Photo : Tara Winstead from Pexels)

Atoms have many features that could be produced if modified under a certain process. In the recent advances in physical studies, atoms are induced to undergo a phase that holds various applications. By cooling atoms near absolute zero, the materials elevate to a certain stage that is impossible for a standard atom to accomplish.

One example is having a displacement characteristic similar to waves. When cooled, the atoms could perform movements comparable to light particles. In addition, having a composition to almost an absolute zero could enable atoms to reconstruct into other structures. The shapes the materials form are called caustics, which have several features that are very close to how the light works on reflection and refraction.

Near Absolute Zero Atoms and Caustics

Washington State University recently conducted a study regarding the near absolute zero atoms and their freshly discovered properties. Based on the research, experts developed a novel approach to observing and modifying the caustics through a model that reflects and refracts obstacles. The experiment sought how these factors would materialize required caustics by blocking the cold atom laser with the said obstacles. The study found that the shapes manifested in upward and downward 'V' shapes, alongside curved and folded cusps.

The main interest of the research is to define how the caustics will be beneficial for future applications on scaling devices that would give stunning, precise results. According to a report by FloridNewsTimes, the findings from the caustics could be applied to devices with timing and measurement functions, including atomic clocks and interferometers.

ALSO READ: First GPS-Free Device Developed with Quantum Mechanics Could Start New Era of Navigation

Manipulating Cold Atoms with Properties Similar to Light

Washington State University's Department of Physics and Astronomy expert and senior author of the study Peter Engels said in a PhysOrg report that research was an example of a demonstration in which the atoms were truly manipulated in an approach comparable to how light is controlled.

The expert added that atoms are induced by gravitational acceleration, meaning that future studies will now be able to have a visible perspective that is challenging to see with light. Furthermore, since the matter works perfectly fine with many factors, many functions can be derived to improve modern-day sensor devices that could read magnetic fields, gravity, and even gradients from electric fields.

The study was made possible through the help of the university's facility known as the Fundamental Quantum Physics laboratory. The initial phases of the investigation required the authors to modify atoms into an almost absolute zero state. The process included the extraction of atomic clouds kept inside a vacuum chamber through the use of optical lasers. Among the atoms they collected had a temperature scaling down to -273.15 degrees Celsius of coldness.

By this transformation, the atoms attained properties that the natural atoms could not naturally perform. The phase is needed for experts to control the matters into movements similar to wavelengths. This phase is known in scientific studies as the new state of matter called the Bose-Einstein condensates, a name inspired by Satyendra Nath Bose and the respected Albert Einstein. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications, titled "Gravitational caustics in an atom laser."

RELATED ARTICLE: Direct Communication Network Developed, Secure and Fast Data Transmission in 15 Users Possible with Quantum Technology

Check out more news and information on Physics in Science Times.