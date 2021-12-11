Fish With Transparent Head and Bizarre Neon Eyes Spotted 2,000 Feet Below Ocean Off California Coast

(Photo : Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 15: People look at the Jellyfish display at the EPSON Aqua Park Shinagawa on July 15, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. The EPSON Aqua Park Shinagawa, previously known as EPSON Shinagawa Aqua Stadium, reopened to the public on July 10, 2015 after an extensive renovation. The animal and fish displays have been enhanced with high-tech neon lights, touch screens and audiovisual shows.

Marine biology experts encountered a weird-looking fish species in California's Monterey Bay. The creature, known as the barreleye fish, has an unusual appearance, including a neon green-colored orb inside a transparent cover for its head. In addition, the fish had a unique set of movements on its eye.

Based on a report by Daily Mail, the creature could manage its eye actively, unlike any other fish, while looking for sustenance. The stunning capacity of its vision is that it could rotate forward to check on its food as it eats. The recent sighting of the barreleye fish is rare, as the species reside below the seas where sunlight is scarce, scaling from 2,000 to 2.600 feet of depth.

Macropinna microstoma: Barreleye Fish

The oceans of our planet are made up of mysteries. There are many features of the water bodies that are not yet examined or even discovered throughout the history of scientific studies. In the field of marine biology, experts believe that the total number of recorded species is still incomplete. The reason behind this conundrum is that new species are still being discovered every few years as time progresses. Oceans are considered by many scientists and enthusiasts as similar to deep space. It is because data and observation are limited and challenging for both environments.

The recent advances in modern-day ocean studies were able to discover one of the unfamiliar members of the untapped biodiversity. The Macropinna microstoma, known as the barreleye fish, seems to have opened the gates of the deep sea to marine biologists in a recent encounter. The barreleye fish is believed to naturally develop, grow, and spend the rest of its life in parts of the planet's great oceans where sunlight can not reach.

I spy with my barreleye, a new #FreshFromTheDeep!



During a dive with our education and outreach partner, the @MontereyAq, the team came across a rare treat: a barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma). pic.twitter.com/XjYj04MOCt — MBARI (@MBARI_News) December 9, 2021

ALSO READ: Possibilities of Life for Organisms at the Bottom of the Ocean, Other Planets Aside from Earth Discovered

The Macropinna microstoma is equipped with an anatomy that is not normal compared with the common swimmers that we see on the oceans. The barreleye fish has a weird transparent head protector that seems like a see-through helmet. The complicated structure of the fish's head is bizarre yet beneficial, as the barreleye could have a full-on wider view of its surroundings by simply rotating its eyes in any direction it wants to, including a forward movement that allows it to see what it eats during dinner. The psychedelic anatomy of the fish is undoubtedly fascinating for many people and adds a significant curiosity to other species that live below the darkest depths of the ocean or the abyssal zone.

Rare Sighting of the Barreleye

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute MBARI experts were the lucky ones who experienced the rare encounter with the barreleye fish. To share the sighting, the Monterey team decided to document the appearance and characteristics of the creature in a video. The observation was made possible through the help of a remote-operated vehicle or ROV.

The appearance of the barreleye fish might be confusing, but to locate its intimidating eye, people should look for the neon green orb inside the see-through head. According to a report by IFL Science, the purpose of the weird eye position is to check for prey in different directions, especially above the fish. Its eyes could also roll forward the transparent head to check every bite of the meal they are munching on.

According to marine biologists, its uses large, flat fins remain motionless and attack its prey out of the darkness. When it moves into shallower waters, it avoids the sun by rotating its eyes forward to see where it is heading. The researchers also believed it had developed a form of light filter that allows it to ignore the sunlight and see the bioluminescence of small fish and jellyfish, which it feeds on.

RELATED ARTICLE: Dolphins Death Rate in Brazilian Amazon Continues to Rise; Fishing Bycatch Suspected as Top Killers of Marine Mammals

Check out more news and information on Ocean in Science Times.